TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As rumors continue to swirl around Alabama basketball’s coaching search, Greg Byrne took a few minutes to notify the public on where things stand at the moment. While the athletic director did not discuss any candidates specifically, he did describe what he’s looking for in his next hire.

According to Byrne, who stated he’d be solely in charge of finding potential candidates, the job description looks a bit like this:

— Experience in player development

— College background

— Strong academics

— NCAA compliance

“Those will be four of the primary factors we’ll be looking at,” Byrne said. “We want a relentless recruiter as a head coach and someone who has the ability to put together a great staff, that recruits well and makes our student-athletes better across the board.”

Byrne also listed some things he isn’t so concerned about, including geographical footprint and “winning the press conference.” Several times during the news conference he stated his main concern — “getting a great basketball coach for the University of Alabama.”



The other main issue Byrne address was the rumors that coaching searches tend to bring. While he accepted that speculation will continue throughout the process, he stated his intent to keep things close to the vest while warning fans not to always believe what they hear.

“There’s going to be plenty of rumors out there during this process. I know people enjoy talking about these types of things,” Byrne said. “But unless you hear it from me, don’t believe it. What happens is agents will try to create leverage. Sometimes coaches will try to create leverage. And so we want to be thorough but expedient during this process.

"Next time I take publicly after today will be to announce a new coach. And if anything gets out that somebody’s the leading candidate or according to sources that they’ve interviewed or that they’re going to interview, I kind of assume that person doesn’t want the job.”

Nevertheless, such rumors will persist. The lead one lately has come in the form two-time national championship-winning head coach Rick Pitino, who was fired from Louisville in 2017 after federal prosecutors announced the school was under investigation for a “pay-for-play” scandal involving recruits. Along with that, Pitino has also involved in other off-court baggage that might cause Alabama to flinch at hiring him. While Byrne didn’t discuss Pitino directly, it doesn’t seem as if he will look in that direction moving forward.

“I’m not going to talk about any specific candidates, but I can say with my comments earlier is that we’re going to be very concerned about the integrity of our university and the integrity of our athletic department and our basketball program. So that will very much be driving our decision making in what we do.”

Byrne thanked departing head coach Avery Johnson, who agreed to a buyout with the university on Sunday. Johnson’s contract ran through 2023 and included an $8 million buyout. Byrne did not reveal the terms agreed to between him and Johnson to what the new buyout figure would be.

“We landed in a spot that both sides felt good about it, and we’re moving forward,” Byrne said.

Byrne did not announce a timeframe for when he plans to make a hire. However, with the spring signing period quickly approaching, he urged for patience from current student-athletes as well as recruits throughout the hiring process.

“The transfer portal has created a new dynamic, there’s no doubt about it,” Byrne said. “But I think we just need to make sure we’re very thorough in the process and understand this is a multi-year, hopefully, very long-term decision. As much as we want to get done in an efficient manner — we’re going to do our very best to do that — we also know there are teams playing, there are dynamics out there which we can’t control, and so we don’t want to rush just to get done.”