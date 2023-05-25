TUSCALOOSA Ala. — After missing the past five games due to a left knee injury, Alabama's ace pitcher Montana Fouts will be available for the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

During his press conference on Thursday, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said Fouts was able to throw for the past few days and will hopefully throw in the bullpen during Alabama's practice.

“She was very excited. She FaceTimed me this morning and has gone over to see Dr. Cain again and the [physical therapist], and they both are working overtime,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to possibly say miracles, but they’ve been doing great. So that was the most excited I have heard her or seen her.

“So hopefully she’s coming back from Birmingham with our athletic trainer and probably will throw today in the bullpen. She threw yesterday and as the days have gone along, it’s gotten better and better.”

Without Fouts, Alabama relied on Jaala Torrence who threw 18 2/3 scoreless innings en route to victories over LIU and Middle Tennessee State. Alex Salter and Lauren Esman also got their chances in the circle with Slater yielding four runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Blue Raiders while Esman got the start on Sunday allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Murphy said Fouts, who has recorded a team-low 1.44 ERA, was available for its regional-clinching victory on Sunday but opted to stick with Torrence who was "dominating" as she picked up her sixth career shutout during its 1-0 victory.