Alabama a serious contender for Auburn commitment
Javion Cohen, four-star offensive tackle from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, committed to Auburn in June after a brief commitment to South Carolina. His recruitment seemed closed when...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news