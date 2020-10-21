BamaInsider - Alabama a rising producer of five-star linebackers

Five-star linebackers in Rivals era State Five-star linebackers California 9 Florida 8 Alabama 7 Maryland 6 Texas 6

ON THE RISE: Alabama (7 five-star LBs)

The names: Nico Johnson, Rashaan Evans, Demouy Kennedy, Mack (Lyndell) Wilson, Reuben Foster, Tre Williams, Ben Davis Overview: Linebacker has been a strong position for the state of Alabama during the Rivals era but especially since 2009 to present day. All seven five-star linebackers have come during that stretch, especially in the mid 2010s as Evans, Wilson, Foster, Williams and Davis came during that time. Kennedy was debated as a five-star prospect last recruiting cycle, but he made the cut and he could be a future star for the Crimson Tide. Farrell’s take: This has been a great state - especially recently - for elite linebackers. Davis has yet to break out, but Foster and Evans have been elite and are in the NFL, while Kennedy is just getting started. There will be more because the state of Alabama has improved in talent immensely over the last decade.

AS EXPECTED: California (9), Florida (8)

Justin Flowe (A.J. Jacobson)

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Maryland (6)

Chris Braswell (Rivals.com)

The names: Rahshaun Smith, Jelani Jenkins, Keandre Jones, Wesley Jefferson, Jordan Anthony, Chris Braswell Overview: Not all six ended up playing their entire careers in the state of Maryland, as Smith and Anthony transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, like so many others across the country. Braswell was a top player at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, one of the top programs in the entire country, and he signed with Alabama in the last recruiting class. Maryland has produced as many five-star linebackers as Texas and more than Georgia. Farrell’s take: Ahh, the land of the linebacker busts. Jenkins had a solid career at Florida and played a few years in the NFL, and the jury is still out on Braswell. But the rest were huge disappointments, and I’m actually stunned.

I was never sold on Jones, but Jefferson and Anthony should have been stars. Jefferson was solid and had 110 tackles his junior year but gave up football and Anthony is still looking for a home after doing very little at Michigan. Maryland and D.C. have been good for churning out players and have had some very good linebackers, but the five-stars haven’t lived up to the hype.

