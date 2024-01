Monday’s overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl will be the last time we see several of Alabama’s star players in crimson and white. While the Tide is still experiencing the sting of its season coming to an end, it now needs to turn its attention to resculpting next season’s roster as it learns its offseason departures over the next few days.

Here’s a look at who is leaving, who is coming back and who Alabama has brought in from the transfer portal so far.