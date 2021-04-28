Alabama 2023 DB target shines at Rivals Camp in ATL
AJ Harris, 2023 Rivals100 cornerback from Glenwood School in Phenix City, Alabama, lived up to the early hype (No. 28 overall in the Rivals100) on Sunday with an MVP performance at the Rivals Camp....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news