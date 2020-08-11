Alabama 2022 RB target has tie to Nick Saban
When Class of 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk first talked to Nick Saban in May he didn’t have to think about who to call first. Overcome with excitement, the four-star back rang up longtime trainer Jermaine Stafford to break the news.
Stafford, a former defensive back and receiver for Michigan State, still thinks about his time playing under Saban from 1995-96. He now dubs that period the “Saban years,” referring to it as one of the most influential times of his life.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news