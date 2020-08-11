 Alabama football recruiting update: Gavin Sawchuk
Alabama 2022 RB target has tie to Nick Saban

Alabama is targeting 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk.
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
When Class of 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk first talked to Nick Saban in May he didn’t have to think about who to call first. Overcome with excitement, the four-star back rang up longtime trainer Jermaine Stafford to break the news.

Stafford, a former defensive back and receiver for Michigan State, still thinks about his time playing under Saban from 1995-96. He now dubs that period the “Saban years,” referring to it as one of the most influential times of his life.

