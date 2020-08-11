When Class of 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk first talked to Nick Saban in May he didn’t have to think about who to call first. Overcome with excitement, the four-star back rang up longtime trainer Jermaine Stafford to break the news.

Stafford, a former defensive back and receiver for Michigan State, still thinks about his time playing under Saban from 1995-96. He now dubs that period the “Saban years,” referring to it as one of the most influential times of his life.