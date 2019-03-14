Five-star DT McKinnley Jackson Rivals.com

Alabama signed the best defensive line class in the country in 2019. The Crimson Tide signed six total defensive linemen. Most of the players (4) expect to play on the interior. Antonio Alfano and Byron Young can play inside or outside. However, both are listed as tackles. Alabama looks to add more elite defensive linemen in the 2020 class. It has a new defensive line coach in Brian Baker who will work to add top end talent. Below is a look at the top defensive tackle targets for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

2019 signees

2020 commitments

Jones committed to Alabama last summer. He also strongly considered Georgia. A few things have changed since Jones made his commitment. His recruiting coach, Brent Key, went to Georgia Tech. Alabama also replaced defensive line coach, Craig Kuligowski, with Brian Baker. Jones suffered a torn ACL after his junior season in the weight room and recovering this spring. He has returned to Alabama a few times this year. He hasn't visited other schools at this point. He intends to visit Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Junior highlights