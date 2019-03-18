The top defensive lineman in the country released a top six a few months ago. His favorites are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He has taken a few trips to Alabama including the Missouri game last season. Alabama has made a strong impression, but need to get him back on campus more in the next few months. He has visited programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State to this point.

“They have such a good history there," Bresee told Rivals.com about Alabama. "Some people I’ve met like Pierce Quick and some other people down at The Opening they just always produce, and they have the best-of-the-best to go against and to play with.”

Highlights