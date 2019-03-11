With Alabama’s spring practice underway, BamaInsider is previewing each position. We wrap up our previews today with the special teams.



Photo | Getty Images

Things have to get better for Alabama’s kicking game this season, if for no other reason than they can’t get much worse. The Crimson Tide finished tied for No. 120 in the nation with a 90.2 percentage on extra points and ranked No. 128 in punting, averaging 35.76 yards per attempt. Alabama’s nine failed extra points were more than it had missed in the past eight seasons combined, while its punting average was the lowest its been in the Nick Saban era. Alabama loses graduate transfer Austin Jones, who made 1 of 2 field goals and 8 of 11 extra points last season. The Crimson Tide will also be without one of the best parts of its special teams unit in running back Josh Jacobs, who averaged 30.57 yards per kick return, including a 77-yard touchdown against Louisville in the season-opener.

Returning players