With Alabama’s spring practice underway, BamaInsider is previewing each position on offense and defense. We continue our previews today with the secondary.





Photo | USA Today

After having to replace its entire dime unit secondary last year, Alabama should be headed for a smoother transition this offseason. The Crimson Tide bids farewell to two starters in Deionte Thompson and Saivion Smith as well as backups Keaton Anderson, D.J. Lewis and Kyriq McDonald. Thompson finished second on the team with 78 tackles and two interceptions, while Smith tallied a team-high three picks. For the first time in the Nick Saban era, Alabama will have two assistants looking over the secondary as Karl Scott will focus on the cornerbacks while Charles Kelly was brought on to coach the safeties. Both assistants will have a nice mixture of youth and experience to work with.

Returning players

Trevon Diggs returns after suffering a season-ending foot injury last year. The senior was Alabama’s best defensive back before going down in Week 6 against Arkansas. He looked to be moving well during Alabama's opening practice of spring camp last week and should be back to 100 percent by the start of the season. On the opposite side of the field, fellow starter Patrick Surtain II returns for his sophomore year after earning SEC All-Freshman honors last season. Surtain started 12 games — more than any Alabama freshman — and should be in line for a breakout year. Friday, we learned that Shyheim Carter will be limited throughout the spring with a sports hernia. However, head coach Nick Saban said the senior defensive back "has the chance to get back at some time" before the end of camp. Carter returns after finishing tied with Thompson as Alabama’s highest-graded defensive back last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The versatile defender started at Star last year but was seen standing by the safeties during practice last week. Alabama also returns junior Xavier McKinney, who should quarterback the secondary. McKinney tied for second on the team with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Orange Bowl.

Jared Mayden is a leading candidate to start alongside McKinney at safety. Last year, the senior played safety out of the dime unit when McKinney moved up to the Money position. Redshirt sophomore Daniel Wright and sophomore Eddie Smith are also options at the position. Alabama has plenty of returning depth at cornerback. Sophomore Josh Jobe filled in for Saivion Smith during the national championship game, while redshirt freshman Jalyn Armour-Davis showed plenty of promise before suffering a season-long knee injury last fall. Redshirt junior Nigel Knott will add experience to the unit.

Who's coming in?

Alabama landed a stellar secondary class, bringing in five four-star players. All five defensive backs are listed at 6-foot or taller, giving Alabama the length it desires at the position. Scooby Carter has a leg up on the bunch as the only defensive back to join the team as an early enrollee. The 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback experienced several injuries during high school which resulted in him being one of the most underrated players in this year’s class. When healthy, he’s an exceptional athlete who has been clocked with a 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash. Jordan Battle is the highest-rated defensive back in Alabama’s secondary class. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety was rated as the No. 37 player overall and No. 2 player at his position. Alabama will also bring in two more Rivals 100 players in cornerback Marcus Banks and safety DeMarcco Hellams as well as cornerback Brandon Turnage this summer.

How we see things playing out