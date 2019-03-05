With Alabama’s spring football practice set to begin Friday, BamaInsider is previewing each position on offense and defense. We continue our previews today with the running backs.

This offseason Alabama lost star running backs Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, a duo that combined for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground and another 451 yards and three scores through the air. For most teams, those departures would be debilitating. At Alabama, they are hardly a dent in the armor.

Years of recruiting dominance will once again allow the Crimson Tide to reload at the running back position rather than rebuild. Alabama figures to have one of the deepest units in the nation next season and should still feature a three-headed monster in the backfield.