With Alabama’s spring football practice set to begin Friday, BamaInsider is previewing each position on offense and defense. We continue our previews today with the receivers and tight ends.

Tua Tagovailoa will have a full arsenal of receivers to throw to as he looks to follow up on his record-breaking season. Alabama returns four of its top five pass catchers from an offense that ranked No. 6 in the nation last season averaging 323.6 yards per game through the air.

The Crimson Tide will have to replace both of its starting tight ends in Irv Smith Jr. and Hale Hentges but experienced limited departures at wide receiver as Derek Kief and Xavian Marks made little impact on the stat sheet. Despite the losses, Alabama should still have one of the nation’s most coveted passing attacks this season.