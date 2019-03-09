Alabama will look to offset the losses as it welcomes back starters Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings while also seeing the return of Terrell Lewis who missed last season with an ACL injury. While the unit is still a bit inexperienced, Alabama should have the talent to create some much-needed depth at both the inside and outside positions.

Alabama has a couple of big names to replace at linebacker as it loses two starters in Mack Wilson and Christian Miller as well as Jamey Mosley. Wilson served as the Crimson Tide’s signal caller last year, while Miller was one of the most dangerous pass-rushing options on top of being named a permanent team captain.

Alabama is in a good position outside as Jennings will resume his starting role while Lewis figures to fill in for Miller. Jennings does an excellent job of setting the edge in the running game and also led Alabama with 11 pass deflections last season. Lewis has the potential to be Alabama’s best pass rusher if he can stay healthy. He’s shown flashes of next-level talent but has missed 24 games due to injury over the past two seasons.

Moses is the frontrunner to take over play-calling duties after finishing as a finalist for the Butkus Award last season. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker is a freak athlete who can play inside out of Alabama’s base and nickel packages while splitting outside when the team works out of its dime rabbits package.

Redshirt senior Joshua McMillon is the most experienced option to play inside alongside Moses but will need to hold off sophomores Markail Benton, Ale Kaho and Jaylen Moody for the starting spot. Kaho emerged as a special teams standout last year and is thought to be a favorite for the starting role. However, he was absent from practice Friday and his status moving forward is unclear.



“He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with, and we’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can,” head coach Nick Saban said. “I think we’re just going to continue to try and help him every way that we can, and I don’t know if they’ll be some point in time when he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.”

Along with Jennings and Lewis, Alabama also returns several promising prospects at outside linebacker. Sophomore Eyabi Anoma was the top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 class and will return to the team after contemplating a transfer this offseason. The former five-star earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors and, while raw, has elite potential as a pass rusher. Christopher Allen should be back to 100 percent after missing last season with an ACL injury and will also be a dangerous pass-rushing option.

Jarez Parks could be in line for more action after redshirting his first year on campus. Redshirt junior Ben Davis bulked up to 6-foot-4, 258 pounds, up 22 pounds from last year. However, he will be limited this spring with a shin injury. Redshirt freshman Cameron Latu could also provide depth at the position but is currently working with the tight ends to start the spring.