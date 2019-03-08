With Alabama’s spring football practice set to begin Friday, BamaInsider is previewing each position on offense and defense. We continue our previews today with the defensive line.



The biggest question mark of Alabama’s defense comes up front where the Crimson Tide will need to replace two of its three starters. Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs combined for 17.5 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss last season. Alabama will also be without Johnny Dwight, who provided depth at nose tackle. While Alabama would ideally like more depth at the position, the return of senior Raekwon Davis should help as younger players step into new responsibilities. The Crimson Tide might lack in experience but features several young prospects capable of answering the call.

Returning players

Alabama’s defensive line will be led by Davis, who returns after a lackluster junior year. After leading the Crimson Tide with 8.5 sacks in 2017, Davis tallied just 1.5 last season. The 6-foot-7, 309-pound defensive end has the talent to become a first-round pick in next year’s draft. That should be a driving force in what figures to be a bounce-back season this year. Alabama also returns junior LaBryan Ray, who figures to take over at the starting defensive end spot opposite of Davis. Ray showed a glimpse of his bright future during last year’s Iron Bowl, filling in for Buggs after the starter was injured in the first quarter. The Madison, Ala., native made the most of the opportunity, recording a career-high nine tackles, including a sack. Ray was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the Class of 2017 and could develop into a household name in the near future. Along with Davis and Ray, Alabama brings back redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis, who earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors last season. Mathis should compete with redshirt freshman Christian Barmore for the starting nose guard spot while senior Tevita Musika will add depth. Redshirt freshman Stephon Wynn Jr. is a versatile option that could play both inside and outside.

Who's coming in?

Alabama made defensive line a priority in this year’s class and was rewarded with a strong haul of talented prospects. Anthony Alfano headlines the group after ranking as the No. 5 player overall in this year’s class. During his senior year of high school, he tallied 76 tackles, including 28 for a loss, with 10 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and six forced fumbles over nine games. The 6-foot-4, 288-pounder already has the build of an SEC defensive lineman and should be able to contribute right away. Alfano is one of three early enrollees on the defensive line, along with D.J. Dale and Justin Eboigbe. Dale (6-foot-3, 314 pounds) projects as an interior lineman, while Eboigbe (6-foot-5, 283 pounds) will be a pass-rushing option on the edge. Alabama will also bring in three players over the summer in defensive tackle Ishmael Sophsher as well as defensive ends Byron Young and Braylen Ingraham. “We’re going to need some depth in the defensive line,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said on National Signing Day. “And I think we have three of the young players here now and we’ll have three more in the fall or in the summer. So, it’s good to have those guys here to work with.”

How we see things playing out