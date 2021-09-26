AJ Harris receives first-class treatment in Tuscaloosa

AJ Harris, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class, attends Glenwood High School in Phenix City, Alabama. He was raised in Germany and moved to Alabama two years ago. He also in California. His father retired from the U.S. Army after serving the country for more than 20 years.

Harris earned a scholarship offer from Alabama during the spring. He visited Tuscaloosa twice during the summer and returned for his first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with his parents.

Harris posted on social media, "No More Interviews or questions until after the season."

The highly-touted athlete is giving complete focus to his team this fall. His father spoke with BamaInsider on Sunday about the visit. The Harris family had a specific reason for attending the non-conference game against Southern Miss.

"We picked that game strategically,” he said. “We thought it would be low-key, and we wanted to see what the fan base was like for a team that they felt Bama would beat relatively easy. To our surprise that place was just about packed to capacity. We never thought that would be the case, and the atmosphere was wonderful.

"We were treated very well. Our recruiting assistant made sure we were front row for the Walk of Champions. She took us around campus on the way to the stadium to see the activities of the fans on game day. She and Coach Sam Petitio made sure AJ was right behind the DBs during warm-ups as well as a locker room visit after the game. It was first-class treatment."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems partial to defensive backs since he helps coach the secondary for the Crimson Tide. Coach Saban has helped produce several NFL defensive backs, All-Americans and a Thorpe award winner (Minkah Fitzpatrick) during his time in Tuscaloosa.

"Coach Saban, was usual, was all-business," his father said. "He stayed on topic of discipline- to do all the little things while winning and learning how to respect winning as being a key ingredient to what he is looking for from AJ. If AJ is built for that grind then Alabama is the place for him.