AJ Harris receives first-class treatment in Tuscaloosa
AJ Harris, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class, attends Glenwood High School in Phenix City, Alabama. He was raised in Germany and moved to Alabama two years ago. He also in California. His father retired from the U.S. Army after serving the country for more than 20 years.
Harris earned a scholarship offer from Alabama during the spring. He visited Tuscaloosa twice during the summer and returned for his first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with his parents.
Harris posted on social media, "No More Interviews or questions until after the season."
The highly-touted athlete is giving complete focus to his team this fall. His father spoke with BamaInsider on Sunday about the visit. The Harris family had a specific reason for attending the non-conference game against Southern Miss.
"We picked that game strategically,” he said. “We thought it would be low-key, and we wanted to see what the fan base was like for a team that they felt Bama would beat relatively easy. To our surprise that place was just about packed to capacity. We never thought that would be the case, and the atmosphere was wonderful.
"We were treated very well. Our recruiting assistant made sure we were front row for the Walk of Champions. She took us around campus on the way to the stadium to see the activities of the fans on game day. She and Coach Sam Petitio made sure AJ was right behind the DBs during warm-ups as well as a locker room visit after the game. It was first-class treatment."
Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems partial to defensive backs since he helps coach the secondary for the Crimson Tide. Coach Saban has helped produce several NFL defensive backs, All-Americans and a Thorpe award winner (Minkah Fitzpatrick) during his time in Tuscaloosa.
"Coach Saban, was usual, was all-business," his father said. "He stayed on topic of discipline- to do all the little things while winning and learning how to respect winning as being a key ingredient to what he is looking for from AJ. If AJ is built for that grind then Alabama is the place for him.
“AJ feels they are very high on structure and process. He likes that. AJ likes a meaning to the madness and to know that everything he is doing has a purpose and will help him get better.
"Coach Kelly and Coach Valai are always throwing 'shop-talk' (game/film breakdown, tips, pointers, etc.) at AJ during their phone calls. I am always amazed all that AJ has been able to soak in. My wife says, 'it's always right there with them and it's like speaking a foreign language to her. AJ is a football junkie, so it's easy for him to learn concepts."
Harris announced a top seven last week: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He also plans to commit on January 11, 2022. The Crimson Tide has received three visits and likely a few more prior to the decision. His father likes what they have seen so far from the in-state program on his short list.
"It seems like Bama is already operating as an NFL team which is why I say parents who have kids that are being recruited, if possible, go visit the schools because Bama truly isn't for everyone especially if you have a kid who has a really big personality," Harris said. "You can have that three-second 'look at me celebration', but it's not going to be accepted if you try to keep eyes on you. It's very business-like."
Harris will attend several games next month including Ohio State/Maryland (October 9), Georgia/Kentucky (October 16) and Clemson/Florida State (October 30). He is also considering a trip to LSU. Alabama is pushing to get Harris back in town for the Tennessee game on October 23.
Harris recorded 18 tackles, four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in two games. He also has eight catches for 150 yards on offense. He has three touchdown runs from the Wildcat formation. He has also returned two kick-offs for touchdowns. Harris missed two games due to a sprained ankle. He will return to the field this week.
Alabama is recruiting Harris as a outside cornerback, but his father also noted he can play spot duty at other positions in the defensive backfield. .