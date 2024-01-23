Alabama basketball's roster for next season keeps looking better and better.

Two of the Crimson Tide’s signees, Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell, were named to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American roster for the Western team, making Alabama one of five schools to have multiple players in the showcase.

The McDonald’s All-American roster consists of the top 24 players in the country for a high school all-star game on April 2 in Houston.

Reid and Sherrell bring Alabama's count to five McDonald's All-Americans since head coach Nate Oats took over the team in 2019, joining Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley from the class of 2022, and JD Davison from the class of 2021.

“They’re really good players, we’re super excited to get them both here,” Oats said of Reid and Sherrell. “When you have more talent, it’s easier to be a really good coach because you’ll win games. We’re excited to have the opportunity to hopefully have more talent than a lot of our opponents next year.”

Sherrell was the first of the duo to commit to the Crimson Tide. The Detroit, Michigan native is the No. 18 ranked player in the class of 2024 who turned down offers from UConn, Kansas, and Michigan.

Sherrell is a 6-foot-10, 200-pound power forward who can score on all levels of the floor. He is a very versatile defender and can score at will. Last season, the high-flying power forward averaged 18.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in the Overtime Elite League. With his shooting ability and his ability to switch on defense, he will be a great piece on Oats’ roster.

Reid is the second half of the Crimson Tide’s incoming one-two punch next season. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward was highly sought after by the rest of the SEC as well. Reid turned down offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and more before committing to Alabama in December of last year.

The Grovetown, Georgia native is the No. 22 ranked player out of the class of 2024 who averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last summer on the EYBL circuit. The prolific scorer and shooter fits right into Oats’ offensive scheme.

Both Reid and Sherrell come to Alabama from Prolific Prep in Napa, California where they played together last season.

“They’re both high school teammates now which is pretty cool,” Oats said. “Their team is one of the best teams in high school basketball. Hopefully, they come in knowing how to win and compete. You got to get talent to win and I like where we’re at with this class.”

Reid and Sherrell are joined by four-star forward Naasir Cunningham (No. 44 overall) in Alabama's 2024 ranked class. The Crimson Tide's three-man class is ranked No. 8 in the Rivals team rankings.