Agiye Hall and Jacorey Brooks lead a young receiver room going into 2022

Within the last two days, three Alabama receivers who were each juniors during the 2021 season have declared early for the NFL Draft. Jameson Williams who caught for 1,572-yards with 15 touchdowns, John Metchie III who caught for 1,142-yards and eight touchdowns, and Slade Bolden who caught for 408-yards of 42 receptions with three scores will all depart from the Alabama receiver room. In total, quarterback Bryce Young will lose his trio which combined for 217 receptions for 3,122-yards and 26 touchdowns, so as we turn towards the 2022 season, which receivers are returning and which receivers are expected to step up?

The 2022 receiver room as of January 15, 2022

Traeshon Holden - Junior

Thaiu Jones Bell - Junior

Jacorey Brooks - Sophomore

Jojo Earle - Sophomore

Christian Leary - Sophomore

Agiye Hall - Sophomore

Aaron Anderson - Freshman

Amari Niblack - Freshman

Isaiah Bond - Freshman

Kendrick Law - Freshman

Kobe Prentice - Freshman

Shazz Preston - Freshman

The skinny: Jacorey Brooks led the freshmen in playing time this past season and hauled in 15 receptions for 192-yards with two clutch touchdowns. We also saw plenty of JoJo Earle another freshman who played in 10 games catching 12 passes for 148-yards and also fielded punts.

Agiye Hall was given an opportunity late in the season and in two games played this year, he recorded three receptions for 62-yards, 52 of those yards came in the national title game against Georgia. Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell are the veterans of this group, but it is Holden who has played more out of the two soon-to-be juniors. Holden recorded 21 receptions for 239-yards this past season. Jones-Bell has played in just four games since arriving in 2020 and played once this past season.