For the second year in a row, Yahoo! Sports will host College Fantasy Football. To participate, all you have to do is join or create a league for free and draft your players. There are plenty of marquee players from Alabama’s roster that will get you massive weekly fantasy points and today, I’ll provide an overview of who to grab in round one through five along with some sleeper picks. If you’re interested to join our BamaInsider.com fantasy league, email me at Kyle@bamainsider.com.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris rushed for 783-yards last season off 117 attempts (Getty Images)

1st Round Picks

Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterback Yahoo! Rank No. 2 Tagovailoa had a passing rating of 202.3 last season throwing for 3,353-yards with 37 touchdowns. In terms of fantasy points, if you’re lucky enough to get Tagovailoa on your team, you’ll likely be pulling in 25-35 points per week. In five games last season, Tagovialoa threw for four touchdowns and threw for five touchdowns once against Auburn. While it’s very tempting and a no brainer to try to draft Tagovailoa no. 1, you also better be sure to grab a quality back-up quarterback as Tagovailoa has shown signs of being prone to injuries. Jerry Jeudy Receiver (Yahoo! Rank No. 10) Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award last season hauling in 68 receptions for 1,315-yards with 14 touchdowns. Receivers can have sporadic fantasy football numbers weekly, but that likely won’t be the case with Jeudy. Last season Jeudy averaged 4.5 receptions per game and going over the 100-yard mark five times last season.

2nd Round Picks

Najee Harris

Running Back Yahoo! Rank No. 44 Harris is primed to be the featured back at Alabama this season, so this taking Harris in the first round would also be a good selection. Harris a very durable and dependable back that should rack up yards and short-yardage touchdowns, but how many touches will he get this season? Alabama has gone with a running back by committee over the last two seasons, so don’t expect Harris to carry the football 20 times per game even once this season. Henry Ruggs III Receiver Yahoo! Rank No. 45 Ruggs III caught for 46 receptions last season for 11 touchdowns and with Tagovailoa coming back at quarterback, you’re likely going to want to draft all the Alabama receivers you can. Ruggs III didn’t end the season the way he wanted to catching just one pass against Clemson and just three against Oklahoma. However, Ruggs III has caught a total of 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Alabama, so know Ruggs III will get his fantasy points. Alabama Defense Yahoo! Rank No. 53 Taking a defense early in any fantasy draft is usually a no-no, but Alabama’s defense brings in big points weekly. Looking at Alabama’s schedule, they are a huge 20-14 point favorite in nearly every game, so grabbing 20 extra fantasy points would add good value to your team. Last year, Alabama’s defense forced 14 interceptions and forced 12 fumbles.

3rd Round/4th Round/5th Round Picks

DeVonta Smith

Receiver Yahoo! Rank no.125 A very reliable target that gets yards weekly and is targeted quite a bit by Tagovailoa. Last season Smith caught for 42 receptions for 693-yards with six touchdowns. He’s very underrated and will get drafted quickly. Jaylen Waddle Receiver Yahoo! Rank no. 161 One of the most eclectic players on the team who is just a sophomore will get you numbers and could be an excellent player to play as an all-purpose guy as he returns punts as well. In 2018 Waddle recorded 45 receptions for 848-yards with seven touchdowns and also had 233-yards returning punts with one touchdown. If Waddle is around in round two, take him.

Sleeper Picks

Brian Robinson

Running Back Yahoo! Rank no. 250 While Najee Harris is slated to be the featured back, I noted earlier that Alabama likes to get two to three backs the rock during each game. Robinson is due for a breakout year and has waited plenty for this opportunity. Expect him to get his yards, touchdowns, and to turn heads this season. Take him earlier if you can. Will Reichard Kicker Yahoo! Rank NR Take an Alabama kicker? I must be out of my mind right? Well, from what Saban tells us and from his performance during Alabama’s spring game, Reichard looks to be a great upgrade to the kicking game. Alabama is going to score tons, we know that and Reichard could be an excellent pick up for your squad. Trey Sanders Running Back Yahoo! Rank NR Five-star running back Trey Sanders is here and Saban said earlier this year that there is always a freshman running back that makes a strong contribution on the field, reading between the lines, he’s talking about either Sanders or Jerome Ford who is a red-shirt freshman. Taking Sanders might not be a bad idea. Miller Forristall Tight End Yahoo! Rank NR Last season Alabama had Irv Smith at tight end and he was one of the highest performing tight ends in college fantasy football. This season, I don’t think many are going to go after Forristall or any other Alabama tight ends, but know that Forristall is a seasoned player that could grab you a few red-zone touchdowns and 15-20 receptions this year. Kedrick James Tight End Yahoo! Rank NR James is suspended through the first four games of the season, but he has the athleticism and talent to be an additional threat to Alabama's offense at the tight end position. If you’re looking for a midseason free agent to pick up, see if James is still around. Yahoo Sports! Complete fantasy football rankings here

