LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you hear the one about the walk-on whose unique sense of humor is quickly catching on within Alabama basketball? It’s becoming a running joke. The casual Crimson Tide fan might have a hard time picking Adam Cottrell out from the end of the Alabama bench. The senior walk-on has seen the court just 21 minutes over 14 appearances this season. His comedic relief, on the other hand, is pretty unmistakable. “Be careful when it comes to stairs,” Cottrell casually warned at the end of a conversation. “They’re always up to something.” The “dad joke” is generally defined as a wholesome play on words that comes with a corny and predictable punchline. Cottrell has been crafting them up since he could speak and isn’t shy about sharing them among his Alabama teammates. “The bag is deep,” he boasted when asked about his volume of pun-based humor. “I try to pick up on what people are saying and drop one in that fits. I always have a couple ready in case someone wants one, too.” The comedic style has generated mixed reviews among his college teammates, but it’s typically met with a laugh — and sometimes an accompanying eye roll. “It’s a talent, I’m not going to lie,” sophomore center Charles Bediako said. “He’ll come up with anything. It’s like his version of freestyle rap. He’s got something for everything.” Added freshman forward Noah Clowney: “He’s had some great ones. He’s also had some bad ones, for sure.” The occasional flops don’t faze Cottrell one bit. Like the rest of Alabama’s high-volume shooters, he isn’t afraid to let one fly whenever the opportunity presents itself. It’s all part of the senior’s place in Alabama’s magical run this season. “Coach always says everyone on the team has a role,” Cottrell said. “I think it’s just about knowing your role and accepting it. For me, that’s just bringing energy on and off the floor at all times.”

***** Why did the basketball player sit on the bench sketching pictures of chickens? He was learning how to draw fowls. *****

Cottrell’s father, Todd, coached him at Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Georgia and helped develop his skills on the court. However, when it comes to teaching Adam how to deliver the perfect punchline, his grandfather, Steve Cottrell, deserves the credit. Steve served as the head coach of Western Carolina from 1977 to 1987, but his relationship with his grandson rarely centered around basketball. Instead, the two took part in various jokes and pranks, constantly trying to coax the biggest laugh from family members. There was the time during a vacation when Steve tricked his grandson into thinking he had the scoop on a major sports trade. Excited to break the news at the dining table, Adam was met by his snickering family members before turning confused to his grandfather. “Gotcha,” Steve said with a smile. Steve also played a role in shaping Adam’s curiosity and creativity. He routinely assigned his grandson books to read before quizzing him on the plots. However, plenty of times the two ended up twisting the storylines to their liking. “We had a special relationship because, one, I like to talk a lot,” Adam said. “He must have enjoyed listening to me because we would always be sharing stories together. He would always have a lot more knowledge than I did, but he’d always have those questions for me. I’d try to find out stuff about when he was growing up and ask him about that.” Adam’s love for learning saw him develop into his high school’s valedictorian and student body president en route to becoming a National Merit Finalist. While he averaged 18.7 points and recorded 87 made 3-pointers during his senior season, it was his academics that ultimately opened the door for his college basketball career, earning him a full ride at Alabama and the opportunity to walk on for the Crimson Tide. Cottrell enrolled at Alabama during Nate Oats’ first season at the helm in 2019. Before Alabama’s Tide Tipoff that October, his childhood dream of playing Division I basketball came true as he earned a walk-on spot on the Crimson Tide’s roster. Upon hearing the news, a familiar grin came over Steve’s face. “How bout that Adam,” he said proudly. Tragedy struck later that week as Steve passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. While the news hit Adam hard, he leaned on his faith and the lessons his grandfather passed down to him. As fate would have it, his assigned number that year was 35, the same one Steve wore during his playing days. “He taught me more through life, just how to handle yourself,” Adam said. “It’s just kind of that effect he had by being a great man, great father, great grandfather to me. I think that influenced our family and really influenced me specifically.”

Alabama walk-on Adam Cottrell and his grandfather Steve Cottrell. Submitted Photo

***** Did you hear about the team that switched from the triangle offense? Never mind, it’s pointless to explain. *****

It took a while for Adam to find his voice at Alabama. While he’s always been a source of comedic relief in the Crimson Tide’s locker room, his vocal role has increased during his senior season this year. Ask any of his teammates, and they’ll tell you his influence on Alabama’s run has been no laughing matter. “He has a serious side, too,” freshman point guard Jaden Bradley said. “He’s great on the scout team. He’s a great shooter, so he helps us for teams we play. He’s also always there to encourage guys whenever they’re down. He’s right there next to you picking you up when things go wrong. He’s just a great guy to be around.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BQyBuZWVkcyBubyBpbnRyb2R1Y3Rpb248YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6PGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3paNmlkUUExTGQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96 WjZpZFFBMUxkPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Sb2xsVGlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1JvbGxUaWRlPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9CbHVlQ29sbGFyQmFza2V0YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JsdWVDb2xsYXJCYXNrZXRiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vazdIc01pVU0zQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2s3SHNNaVVNM0E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxhYmFtYSBNZW7i gJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBBbGFiYW1hTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsYWJhbWFNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTQ0MDAzMTkwNzI2 NjE1MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Adam has had the opportunity to sink a few big shots during Alabama’s blowouts this season, but his biggest role comes as part of the scout team where he is tasked with preparing his teammates for opponents’ tendencies while also calling them out from the bench during games. His observatory role also calls for a bit of moral support. Along with keeping an eye on the opposition, Adam also has his finger on the pulse of his teammates. Whether it's a timely dad joke or some words of encouragement, the senior has developed a knack for building up positive mojo when times get tough. “I think it goes back to knowing everybody really well,” Adam said. “I think you pick up on people’s body language and knowing when and what to say to guys. The biggest thing is just bringing energy. “It’s really easy in a place like Birmingham, but when you go into some hostile environments or a neutral site like Louisville, it’s really important to make sure guys are energized and playing their best.” He’s certainly done that this season. “He definitely has a lot of energy, and he’s always in a positive mood,” Clowney said. “There’s not much you can do to bring that guy down. As far as in the games, I feel like the whole bench has energy. It starts with him, Delaney Heard and Nick Pringle. They really get everything going.” His head coach has been equally impressed. “Cottrell’s been an unbelievable kid.” Oats said. “Anybody that knows him knows he’s as good of a kid as we’ve had in the program— straight A student. He’s here on an academic scholarship. A high character kid, and he’s been a voice in the locker room with us for four years.”

***** Be careful of trips to the Final Four They come with a net loss *****