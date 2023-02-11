A tale of two Chucks: Alabama basketball center has dish named in his honor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has a way of immortalizing its heroes.
Nick Saban’s statue stands a stone's throw from Bryant-Denny Stadium alongside a line of fellow coaching legends on the university’s Walk of Champions. The handprints and footprints of Alabama’s football team captains are cemented into the walkway leading up to Denny Chimes. Other former greats have had their images eternalized upon the canvases of the Daniel Moore paintings that populate homes and businesses across the state.
That’s all nice, but Alabama basketball forward Charles Bediako currently finds himself honored in a way he can actually enjoy.
The 7-foot center, nicknamed “Angry Chuck” for his passion on the court, is now the namesake of a sushi roll that shares his immense stature.
Earlier this year, Charles Morgan, the owner of popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Chuck’s Fish, came up with the idea of customizing a sushi roll in Bediako’s honor. With some help from the starting center, head sushi chef Yoshie Eddings created the “Angry Chuck Roll.”
The newest menu item is a souped-up version of Bediako’s favorite order, the restaurant’s “Donkey on Crack Roll,” which is fried and made up of yellowfin tuna, shrimp, cream cheese, green onion, avocado and spicy sauce. The twist comes in the toppings which include a baked scallop and crab stick, the restaurant’s uptown sliced beef, Japanese mayo, sweet soy sauce, Sriracha and jalapenos.
“I told them to give a little spice to it, and then they kind of surprised me,” Bediako told Tide Illustrated. “It was good, for sure. It definitely met my expectations. The biggest surprise was the thick cuts of steak on top of the sushi.
"It’s a pretty big sushi role, and I’m a pretty big guy, so that fits. Also since people call me Angry Chuck, you had to have something spicy in it. I like spicy foods, so it definitely shows a bit of my taste and my flavor.”
Like its namesake, the “Angry Chuck” is a lot to handle. According to partner owner Chris Eddings, the son of Yoshi, the roll weighs at least a solid pound and can feed two people. For those wondering, Bediako downed it by himself.
The new dish will set customers back a whopping $45. However, unlike the priced-gouged options inside Coleman Coliseum, it’s worth the splurge for Alabama fans looking to celebrate a big win.
“It’s massive and can definitely be shared,” Chris said with a laugh.“It’s fantastic, too. It’s got so much going on, but comes together well.”
Interestingly enough, Bediako is far from a sushi connoisseur. The Brampton, Ontario native doesn’t even remember trying it before Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson took him to Chuck’s during his first day on campus last year.
“Still to this day sushi isn’t my favorite food,” Bediako admitted. “I don’t know what it is though; at Chuck’s I love it. … It was a good surprise to have a roll named after me. I was honored that they actually made something with my name.”
Bediako might not be the last Alabama basketball member to see his name end up on the menu. According to Chris Eddings, Chuck’s is considering coming up with a roll for head coach Nate Oats, who frequents the restaurant.
“Coach Oats is a big fan of the fresh fish from our seafood market on the coast,” Chris said. “I’d imagine any roll we would create for him would involve a nice fried piece of fish within the sushi roll. Maybe a yellowfin or a grouper.”
Bediako hasn’t finalized a recipe for his head coach either but has a suggestion.
“It’s definitely got to have some kind of heat to it,” Bediako said. “He definitely has a fiery side. You guys have probably seen that on the court for sure with his competitiveness. Whatever they come up with, I’m sure it will be good.”