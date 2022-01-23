A special moment for Hunter Osborne and his family at Alabama

Hunter Osborne, four-star defensive end from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, grew up a big fan of the Crimson Tide. He participated in the Tide's camp last summer, but Alabama wanted to evaluate a little bit more during his junior season before extending a scholarship offer.

Osborne was not certain until Friday afternoon if he was going to Tuscaloosa this weekend. The in-state prospect said he was very glad he attended after Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed the news of the offer.

"It’s truly a blessing," Osborne told BamaInsider. "I’m honored to receive the offer, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Coach Saban said he sees how my body is transforming, he sees how I move well and he likes how I play.

"He said he thinks I’m a guy that can truly play for the program, and when we talked examples of players who fit the play-style and how I would fit in their defense, he mentioned Jonathan Allen. They see me as a true, hand in the ground defensive end who can play the 6, 5 or 3 technique or the 2 depending on the scheme."

Osborne returned to Tuscaloosa on this trip with his parents and younger sister. He said they were all excited and soaked in the moment when the offer was presented. Osborne said he also enjoyed seeing everything Alabama has to offer, time spent with a few other Tide coaches and players.

"Coach Sal (Sunseri) and I had a long talk just about everything," he said. "We talked how he coaches and what he tells his guys, then we talked high school ball and personal stuff as well. Coach Golding and I mainly just talked building relationships and more talks about non-football related stuff.

"I talked to plenty of other recruits and other players such as Tre'Quon Fegans, Tim Keenan and my former teammate, Malachi Moore. We were mainly catching up. I asked Tre'Quon how he was adapting to enrolling (early), and he said everything is perfect."

Osborne now sits with 45 offers after the latest one from Alabama. Osborne is not in any rush to make a decision. He doesn't expect to decide until after the summer. He'll travel to Baton Rouge next weekend for an unofficial visit with the Tigers.

Osborne recorded 71 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures and 10 pass deflections during the 2021 season. He isn't talking favorites just yet, but Alabama is a top contender and will remain near the top of his list until a decision is announced.

"I love the program just how they are a dynasty," Osborne said. “Just always winning and developing. They have the most guys in the NFL for a reason.

"It was good just finally getting to see everything and talking with some more coaches on the staff. Finally seeing the whole facility and what they have to offer."