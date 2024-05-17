A proposed rule change in college football could allow Kalen DeBoer more flexibility with his coaching staff this fall.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee approved a proposal to remove the cap on how many of a program’s staffers can participate in on-field coaching.

Previously the NCAA allowed only 10 on-field coaches to work with players during practice. Under the new ruling, analysts and quality control coaches would now be able to handle those duties as well. The new ruling will not factor into off-campus recruiting, as teams can still only designate 10 assistants plus their head coach to those roles.

The proposal of unlimited coaches was put forth more than a year ago and was expected to pass. However, it was rejected by the Division I Council. Now that it has been voted on again, it will be presented to the D-1 Council in late June.

According to multiple reports, there is more optimism that the rule will pass this time around. Judging by the way Alabama’s coaching staff is set up, DeBoer seems to be counting on it.

Currently, none of Alabama’s on-field assistants for this fall are assigned special teams duties. Instead, that responsibility is set to be handled by Jay Nunez, who holds the title “Special Assistant to Head Coach/Special Teams Senior Analyst” on the Crimson Tide’s online roster.

Nunez joins Alabama after spending the past two seasons as a special teams analyst at Oklahoma. Last season, the Sooners ranked tied for No. 25 in opponent punt return average (4.69 yards per attempt) as well as No. 37 in opponent kick return average (18.0 yards per attempt). Oklahoma punters combined to average 42.28 yards per punt, while Luke Elzinga led the team with an average of 45.07 yards per boot. The Sooners made all 69 of their extra-point tries with starting kicker Zach Schmidt connecting on 15 of 21 (71.4%) field-goal attempts.

Other support staffers listed on Alabama’s online roster include:

— Jeff Allen, Associate Athletics Director, Sports Medicine

— David Ballou, Director, Sports Performance

— Ron McKeefery, Special Assistant to the Head Coach

— Courtney Morgan, General Manager

— Chuck Morrell, Special Assistant to the Head Coach

— Ellis Ponder, Associate Athletics Director, Football Chief Operating Officer

— Bob Welton, Director, Player Personnel

Alabama’s staff directory lists seven assistants with the title “Football Analyst," including:

— Kirk Barron

— Mitch Dalen

— John McNulty

— Jamey Mosely

— Matt Shadeed

— Mark Sheridan

— Ryan Trevathan

Former players Josh Chapman, Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix and Denzell Duvall are all listed on the staff directory as “Director, Player Development.” Eron Hodges, Tony Jones and Jerret McElwain are all listed as “Assistant Director, Player Personnel.”