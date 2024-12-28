A pair of Alabama starters aren't ready to declare offseason plans

TAMPA, Fla. — A pair of Alabama starters are keeping their offseason decisions to themselves. Wide receiver Germie Bernard and edge rusher Jah-Marien Latham both declined to reveal whether they would return to Alabama for next season following the Tide’s bowl practice on Saturday. Both Benard and Latham have a year of eligibility remaining.

“I have given some thought to it,” Latham said of his decision, “but that’s something that we’ll see what happens after the bowl game.”

Bernard added: “I’ve just really been focused on the game. I really haven’t given it too much thought. But after the season, I’ll make my decision.”

Latham has started 11 games over 12 appearances, recording 27 tackles, including two for a loss with a sack. He also has three quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-3 defender has spent the majority of his time at the Bandit position but has also helped in the Wolf role late in the season. Latham is listed as a redshirt senior but will have an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

Bernard followed head coach Kalen DeBoer over from Washington this season. The junior receiver leads the team with 46 receptions and is second with 714 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. He’s also carried the ball four times for 37 yards and a score on the ground.

Bernard is coming off his best game of the season against Auburn, where he recorded seven receptions for 111 yards. He has 60 or more receiving yards in seven of his last eight games.

Neither Bernard nor Latham is projected by analysts to be selected in the early rounds of next year’s NFL draft. The deadline for players to declare for the draft is Jan. 15.

No. 11 Alabama (9-3) will play Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.