A look at who's returning for Alabama football for the 2022 season
This page is fluid and will be updated throughout January/February. A lot of roster management taking place right now. The most recent updates will be added to our message board here
As of January 13, 2022, here is a look at where things stand for Alabama football in terms of roster management. We are waiting on several juniors to make official announcements on whether they are leaving for the NFL or returning for the 2022 season.
Assistant coaches leaving
Jay Valai - CB - to Oklahoma
Assistant coaches incoming
Cornerback coaching position is open
Have made announcements they are officially leaving
Josh Jobe - Heading to NFL
Chris Allen - Heading to NFL
Phil Mathis - Heading to NFL
Have not made official announcements on whether they are returning for 2022
OL - Evan Neal - Jr. (projected 1st round pick)
WR - Jameson Williams - Jr. (projected 1st round pick, but suffered ACL)
WR - John Metchie III - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade, suffered ACL)
S - Jordan Battle - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
ILB - Christian Harris - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
ILB - Henry To’oTo’o - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
Offensive returning starters
QB - Bryce Young - So.
WR - Jameson Williams - Jr. (projected 1st round pick, but suffered ACL)
WR - John Metchie III - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade, suffered ACL)
WR - Jacorey Brooks - Fr.
WR - Slade Bolden - Jr.
TE - Cam Latu - Jr.
OL - Emil Ekiyor - Jr.
OL - Seth McLaughlin - So.
OL - Javion Cohen - So.
Defensive returning starters
CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry - Fr.
CB - Jalyn Armour-Davis - Jr.
CB - Khyree Jackson - Jr.
S - Brian Branch - So.
S - DeMarcco Hellams - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
S - Jordan Battle - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
ILB - Christian Harris - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
ILB - Henry To’oTo’o - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)
OLB - Will Anderson - So.
OLB - Dallas Turner - Fr.
DL - Byron Young - Jr.
DL - DJ Dale - Jr.
Special Teams starters
K - Will Reichard - Jr.
P - James Burnip - Fr.
KR - Jameson Williams - Jr.
PR - JoJo Earle - Fr.
PR - Slade Bolden - Jr.
Transfers In
Elias Ricks - CB from LSU
Jahmyr Gibbs - RB from Georgia Tech
Seniors from the 2021 roster
Bret Bolin - WR
Brian Robinson - RB
Chris Allen - OLB
Chris Owens - OL
Daniel Wright - S
Jackson Roby - OL
Jaylen Moody - LB
Josh Jobe - CB
Josh Robinson - DB
Kendall Randolph - TE/OL
LaBryan Ray - DL
Phil Mathis - DL
Transfers Out
Drew Sanders - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)
Jackson Bratton - Linebacker - Transferred to UAB
Jahleel Billingsley - Tight End (New to transfer portal)
King Mwikuta - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)
Marcus Banks - Corner Transferred to: Mississippi State
Paul Tyson - Quarterback (New to transfer portal)
Pierce Quick - Offensive Line - Transferred to: Georgia Tech
Tommy Brown - Offensive lineman (New to transfer portal)
Xavier Williams - Receiver - Transferred to: Utah State
Early Enrollees (already on campus)
QB Ty Simpson
RB Jamarion Miller
WR Aaron Anderson
WR/ATH Kendrick Law
TE Amari Niblack
TE Elijah Brown
OL Tyler Booker
OL Dayne Shor
DL Jaheim Oatis
DL Khurtiss Perry
LB Jeremiah Alexander
LB Shawn Murphy
LB Jihaad Campbell
DB Tre'Quon Fegans
Summer Enrollees (June arrivals)
Antonio Kite
Earl Little Jr.
Elijah Pritchett
Emmanuel Henderson
Isaiah Bond
Isaiah Hastings
Jake Pope
Kobe Prentice
Shazz Preston