A look at who's returning for Alabama football for the 2022 season

This page is fluid and will be updated throughout January/February. A lot of roster management taking place right now. The most recent updates will be added to our message board here

As of January 13, 2022, here is a look at where things stand for Alabama football in terms of roster management. We are waiting on several juniors to make official announcements on whether they are leaving for the NFL or returning for the 2022 season.

Assistant coaches leaving

Jay Valai - CB - to Oklahoma

Assistant coaches incoming

Cornerback coaching position is open

Have made announcements they are officially leaving

Josh Jobe - Heading to NFL

Chris Allen - Heading to NFL

Phil Mathis - Heading to NFL

Have not made official announcements on whether they are returning for 2022

OL - Evan Neal - Jr. (projected 1st round pick)

WR - Jameson Williams - Jr. (projected 1st round pick, but suffered ACL)

WR - John Metchie III - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade, suffered ACL)

S - Jordan Battle - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

ILB - Christian Harris - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

Offensive returning starters

QB - Bryce Young - So.

WR - Jameson Williams - Jr. (projected 1st round pick, but suffered ACL)

WR - John Metchie III - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade, suffered ACL)

WR - Jacorey Brooks - Fr.

WR - Slade Bolden - Jr.

TE - Cam Latu - Jr.

OL - Emil Ekiyor - Jr.

OL - Seth McLaughlin - So.

OL - Javion Cohen - So.

Defensive returning starters

CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry - Fr.

CB - Jalyn Armour-Davis - Jr.

CB - Khyree Jackson - Jr.

S - Brian Branch - So.

S - DeMarcco Hellams - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

S - Jordan Battle - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

ILB - Christian Harris - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o - Jr. (Unsure of draft grade)

OLB - Will Anderson - So.

OLB - Dallas Turner - Fr.

DL - Byron Young - Jr.

DL - DJ Dale - Jr.

Special Teams starters

K - Will Reichard - Jr.

P - James Burnip - Fr.

KR - Jameson Williams - Jr.

PR - JoJo Earle - Fr.

PR - Slade Bolden - Jr.

Transfers In

Elias Ricks - CB from LSU

Jahmyr Gibbs - RB from Georgia Tech

Seniors from the 2021 roster

Bret Bolin - WR

Brian Robinson - RB

Chris Allen - OLB

Chris Owens - OL

Daniel Wright - S

Jackson Roby - OL

Jaylen Moody - LB

Josh Jobe - CB

Josh Robinson - DB

Kendall Randolph - TE/OL

LaBryan Ray - DL

Phil Mathis - DL

Transfers Out

Drew Sanders - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)

Jackson Bratton - Linebacker - Transferred to UAB

Jahleel Billingsley - Tight End (New to transfer portal)

King Mwikuta - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)

Marcus Banks - Corner Transferred to: Mississippi State

Paul Tyson - Quarterback (New to transfer portal)

Pierce Quick - Offensive Line - Transferred to: Georgia Tech

Tommy Brown - Offensive lineman (New to transfer portal)

Xavier Williams - Receiver - Transferred to: Utah State

Early Enrollees (already on campus)

QB Ty Simpson

RB Jamarion Miller

WR Aaron Anderson

WR/ATH Kendrick Law

TE Amari Niblack

TE Elijah Brown

OL Tyler Booker

OL Dayne Shor

DL Jaheim Oatis

DL Khurtiss Perry

LB Jeremiah Alexander

LB Shawn Murphy

LB Jihaad Campbell

DB Tre'Quon Fegans

Summer Enrollees (June arrivals)

Antonio Kite

Earl Little Jr.

Elijah Pritchett

Emmanuel Henderson

Isaiah Bond

Isaiah Hastings

Jake Pope

Kobe Prentice

Shazz Preston