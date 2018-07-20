ATLANTA — Alabama’s search for depth at the inside linebacker position is about to get a little more interesting — or at the very least more creative.



During SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced backup inside linebacker Keith Holcombe will not return to the team in order to focus on his senior season of baseball. That news followed the dismissal of sophomore VanDarius Cowan for violation of team rules earlier this month. Both losses come as a blow to a unit that already lacks experience.

Former five-stars Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses return as projected starters with just two career starts apiece to their names. Beyond that, it's hard to find an Alabama inside linebacker who’s seen much of the field at all. Joshua McMillon in now the most experienced reserve option after appearing in eight games last season, while Ben Davis has only one appearance against Mercer under his belt. Other than that, Alabama is left with untested options in redshirt freshman Markail Benton and true freshman Jaylen Moody.

With a month and a half to go before Alabama’s season opener against Louisville on Sept. 1, don’t be surprised to see a few experiments when the Crimson Tide opens up camp on Aug. 3. In the past, Alabama has moved players to different positions during practice in order to prepare them for potential emergency situations. It’s safe to assume that trend will continue this fall as some of Alabama’s outside linebackers receive reps inside.