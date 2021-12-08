A look at which Alabama players could earn awards Thursday night

College football’s biggest individual honor will be awarded Saturday night as the Heisman Trophy will be presented to either Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. However, that won't be the only piece of hardware handed out this week. The majority of college football’s individual honors will be presented Thursday night during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT. Alabama will be well-represented on the night as Young, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and wide receiver Jameson Williams are all finalists for awards. Here’s a look at the hardware the Crimson Tide trio can bring home during the event.

Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)

Finalists Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB), 6-4, 243, So. Stats: 13 games, 91 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr. Stats: 13 games, 28 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (S), 6-4, 220, Jr. Stats: Seven games, 34 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE), 6-5, 258, R-So. Stats: 11 games, 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup Outlook: Earlier this week, Anderson was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is also presented to the nation’s top defender. That’s a positive sign for his chances at this award as the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy has also taken home the Bednarik Award in eight of the last nine seasons. The lone exception came in 2017 when N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick won the Bednarik Award. Anderson’s numbers far surpass the other three finalists, making him the favorite to take home this year’s honor. He’s looking to become Alabama’s third Bednarik Award winner, joining Fitzpatrick (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016).

Biletnikoff Award (top receiver)

Finalists Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 175, So. Stats: 13 games, 93 receptions, 1,479 yards, 17 touchdowns, 15.9 ypc David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr. Stats: 11 games, 93 receptions, 1,286 yards, six touchdowns, 13.83 ypc Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr. Stats: 13 games, 68 receptions, 1,445 yards, 15 touchdowns, 21.25 ypc Outlook: This could be Alabama’s closest battle of the night. Williams’ biggest competition for the award figures to be Addison, who has 34 more receiving yards and two more receiving touchdowns but is averaging 5.35 fewer yards per catch than the Tide receiver. Both receivers had big performances in their team’s conference championship games over the weekend. Addison recorded eight catches for 126 yards during Pittsburgh’s 45-21 victory over Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game. Williams put up even bigger numbers in the SEC Championship Game, reeling in seven receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 41-24 victory over Georgia. Williams is looking to become the fourth Alabama player to win the Biletnikoff Award, joining DeVonta Smith (2020), Jerry Jeudy (2018) and Amari Cooper (2014).

Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback)

Finalists Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 6-3, 220, R-Sr. Stats: 13 games, 67.2 completion percentage, 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 165.27 passer rating, 241 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns CJ Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, R-Fr. Stats: 11 games, 70.9 completion percentage, 3,862 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 182.24 passer rating Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So. Stats: 13 games, 68.0 completion percentage, 4,322 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 175.53 passer rating, three rushing touchdowns Outlook: All three candidates for the award are Heisman Trophy finalists. Young figures to be the favorite, especially following his stellar performance against Georiga where he set SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 total yards. Young has also faced the toughest competition of the three finalists. However, if the award is judged strictly on production, Pickett’s rushing stats could give him the edge. Young is looking to become Alabama’s second Davey O’Brien Award winner, joining Mac Jones who earned the honor last season.

Maxwell Award (player of the year)

Finalists Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (QB), 6-3, 220, R-Sr. Stats: 13 games, 67.2 completion percentage, 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 165.27 passer rating, 241 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr. Stats: 12 games, 1,636 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 6.22 yards per carry, 13 receptions, 89 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown Bryce Young, Alabama (QB) 6-0, 194, So. Stats: 13 games, 68.0 completion percentage, 4,322 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 175.53 passer rating, three rushing touchdowns Outlook: Given that Pickett and Young are Heisman Trophy candidates and Walker isn’t, it would make sense that they are the favorites for this award. Once again, Young figures to have the edge based on recent performance and strength of competition. However, Pickett’s numbers are worthy as well. Young is looking to become Alabama’s fifth Maxwell Award winner, joining DeVonta Smith (2020), Tua Tagovailoa (2018), Derrick Henry (2015) and AJ McCarron (2013).

Walter Camp (most outstanding player)