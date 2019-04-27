Photo | Getty Images

Alabama led all schools with 10 players selected in this year’s draft. However, the Crimson Tide wasn’t finished after the final selection was made. Several former Alabama who didn’t hear their name called over the past three days will still make it to the NFL as undrafted free agents. Here’s a look at who is going where.

Saivion Smith

Saivion Smith was the most surprising of Alabama’s draft omissions. The junior cornerback opted to forgo his senior season after leading the team with three interceptions, including one he returned 38 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas State. He also tallied 60 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Smith is the first Alabama player to go undrafted after entering early since Adrian Hubbard did so in 2014. Smith’s disappointing wait came to an end Saturday night as NFL Network announced he will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Bama CB Saivion Smith is signing with the #Jaguars, source said. Talented player but battled injuries late in the year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019

Hale Hentges

Hale Hentges is another player who was disappointed not to hear his name called. Known for his blocking ability, the tight end started nine games for Alabama last season, earning a 74.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Three of his four receptions resulted in touchdowns, including two during a 45-23 win over Texas A&M. He was also selected as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year by the conference coaches. Hentges’ next stop will be with the Indianapolis Colts where he will team up with quarterback Andrew Luck, who ranked No. 5 in the NFL with 4,593 passing yards last season.

Congratulations to Alabama Tight End Hale Hentges who will begin his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. The former Helias @SADER_FOOTBALL standout agreed to a free agent deal with Indy. — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) April 27, 2019

Lester Cotton Sr.

Lester Cotton was another former Alabama starter who went undrafted. The 6-foot-3, 324-pound offensive lineman started 10 games at left guard this season, earning a 62.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. Before moving to left guard, the Tuscaloosa, Ala., native started 18 games at right guard over his first three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Now Cotton will be headed to the Oakland Raiders where he will look to continue blocking for running back Josh Jacobs, who was taken No. 24 overall in the first round.

Jamey Mosley