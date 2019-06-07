Alabama finished the 2019 recruiting cycle with the No. 34 recruiting class in the nation. The recruiting class consisted of two versatile wing players in James Rojas, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound JUCO All-American, and Juwan Gary, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound combo forward. The Crimson Tide also added two knockdown shooting guards in Jaden Shackelford, 6-foot-3 175 pounds, and Jaylen Forbes, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds. Shortly after taking the head coaching position at Alabama, Nate Oats finished off the class by adding 6-foot-9, 220-pound center Raymond Hawkins.

Forbes, Shackelford and Gary are players who were originally signed by Avery Johnson before he was let go as head coach, but Oats did a nice job re-recruiting them to stay committed to Alabama. It does not count towards the recruiting class, but Alabama landing Jahvon Quinerly, the 6-foot, 180-pound point guard transfer from Villanova, was the biggest addition the Crimson Tide had this offseason.

The former 2018 five-star signee will sit out this upcoming season and have three years of eligibility remaining. Alabama has submitted a hardship waiver to the NCAA to possibility make Quinerly eligible for the upcoming season. If the waiver is denied he figures to be the heir apparent to Kira Lewis Jr. once the starting point guard leaves for the NBA.

Overall, this class includes nice core players who will see early playing time at Alabama and will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s depth and future success.