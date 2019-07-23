Much of last week’s SEC Media Days was spent focussing on Alabama’s well-known players as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses joined head coach Nick Saban in Hoover, Ala., to represent the Crimson Tide. While the star trio dominated most of the headlines, there was still plenty of time to address some of the other potential difference-makers on Alabama’s roster. Here’s a look at five under-the-radar players who were discussed last week and their potential impact for the Crimson Tide next season.



Josh Jobe, sophomore, defensive back

What was said: “Josh Jobe has made a tremendous amount of improvement and has matured very nicely. And we view him as a guy that is a potential starter and a guy that is playing in a way that, throughout the spring, that we have confidence that if he’s a starter, he can be very successful, and we can be very successful with him playing corner for us.” — Nick Saban What to expect: Saban’s evaluation of Jobe as a “potential starter” is an encouraging sign of the sophomore’s development. Jobe filled in at cornerback for injured Saivion Smith during Alabama’s loss to Clemson in last season’s national championship game. While the young defensive back was outmatched by the Tigers’ receivers on the night, he showed much more promise during Alabama’s spring camp. Jobe worked with the first-team defense at cornerback this spring as Alabama alternated Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II at Star while Shyheim Carter recovered from a sports hernia injury. The sophomore concluded his camp with a solid display during the A-Day game where he recorded four tackles and three pass breakups. Jobe’s impact this season likely hinges on how Alabama uses Carter this fall. If the Crimson Tide elects to keep Carter at Star — the position he played last season — it will likely slot Jared Mayden alongside Xavier McKinney at safety while Diggs and Surtain remain out wide as corners. Things change if Carter moves to safety. If that’s the case, either Diggs or Surtain would likely slide to Star, opening up a starting spot for Jobe.



Markail Benton, redshirt sophomore, linebacker

What was said: “Markail means a lot to me. That’s the crazy part. He pushes me every day in practice, and I push him. I am on him more than ever. Just as I am on him, I am on all the guys in the room. I want him to be the best that he can possibly be... I have seen potential and a light that he has that could shine very bright. I want him to reach all of his potential and do what he can to be in the position I am in. I just want to see everyone shine.” — Dylan Moses What to expect: Alabama’s biggest hole is at inside linebacker, and the competition is relatively wide open to fill it. The Crimson Tide’s depth took a hit with the early departure of Mack Wilson this offseason. While Butkus Award finalist Dylan Moses should have no problem taking over the Mike linebacker role, Alabama will have a difficult time determining who will play alongside him at the Will linebacker position. Right now, Joshua McMillon is the leader to take over the starting role. However, Alabama has several younger options, one of which being Benton. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker recorded 14 tackles over 14 games while playing as a reserve and on special teams. Heading into his third year with the program, this could be a make-or-break season for him considering the amount of talent Alabama has at the position.

Mac Jones, redshirt sophomore, quarterback

What was said: “Mac has made a lot of improvements. He’s matured very nicely at the position. He’s a very bright guy. He’s got good knowledge of the position. Mac is a very emotional guy, so we like to try to get guys to play with emotion, but not be emotional because sometimes when you get too emotional, you don’t make good decisions. And that’s one of the things that we worked really hard, and he’s made a lot of progress in that area. “And his consistency and performance has been very, very good. He did get to play some last year, so this is not going to be totally foreign to him if he has to go in a game and play. Hopefully, we’ll have good enough players around him that it will help him have a chance to succeed. But we’ve been pleased with his progress. We’re confident that he's capable. It’s our job to be able to get him to a point where he has enough consistency to be able to play if we need him to.” — Nick Saban What to expect: Alabama no longer has the safety net of having two starters at quarterback. Following Jalen Hurts’ transfer to Oklahoma this offseason, Jones became next in line in the event Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa goes down to injury. In an ideal world, Alabama would be able to ease Jones into mildly competitive situations early on in the season in order to gain his experience. However, given Tagovailoa’s recent spell with injuries, the Crimson Tide will need its backup ready from the first whistle. In his few appearances behind center last season, Jones entered games late and was primarily asked to hand the ball off to run out the clock. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander attempted just 13 passes, completing five for 123 yards and a touchdown — the majority of that coming on a 94-yard scoring strike to Jaylen Waddle against Louisiana. The only times Alabama fans have witnessed any extended passing from Jones have come during spring camp where the quarterback has been named MVP for the past two A-Day games. This year, he picked apart the Crimson Tide’s second-team defense, completing 19 of 23 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. We will find out if that success carries over against greater competition this fall.



LaBryan Ray, junior, defensive end

What was said: “LaBryan Ray has been a very good player for us. He was very productive for us last year. We look at him, even last year, as a starter who rotated in and played probably just as much as any of the defensive ends. He’s an athletic guy, he’s got a great motor. He’s gotten bigger and stronger, is more physical now. We think he can be a really, really good player for us.” — Nick Saban “The dude, he’s very dominant. He’s one of my favorite players on the team. For him to be so dominant and a great player, you wouldn’t expect that from him off the field because he’s so quiet and to himself, and he’s real goofy, too. But it’s like a switch that goes off in his head once he goes on the field. That’s what separates him from everyone else.” — Dylan Moses What to expect: Of all the players on this list, Ray is in the best position to make an impact next season. Saban revealed that the 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive end dealt with some foot and ankle injuries this summer but that he should be “100-percent, full-go” once camp starts up next month. That’s positive news for Alabama as the former No. 1 player in the state is poised to take over a starting spot across from Raekwon Davis on the defensive line. Ray played in all 15 games last season, tallying 39 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and two sacks. His best performance came during the Iron Bowl as he recorded a career-high nine tackles as well as a sack while filling in for injured Isaiah Buggs. As Saban pointed out, Ray was viewed as an impact player last season. Now in a more prominent role on defense, the junior is primed for a breakout year.

Joshua McMillon, redshirt senior, linebacker

What was said: “The thing Josh does is he’s been in the program for a long time. He understands what he has to do to be successful at the position. He is a thumper. He’s very physical. “And so, whether someone else develops from that core group of linebackers to play with the consistency that we need sort of remains to be seen. And maybe they can play in regular, maybe they can play in nickel, maybe Josh can play in regular, maybe Josh can play in nickel. So, it may be a committee of people at that position who fills roles relative to situations.” — Nick Saban “He’s taught me a lot, even when I was a freshman. When I was a freshman, he was an older guy and I had to be tucked under his wing, Rashaan Evans’ wing, Shaun Dion (Hamilton), so it was a lot of guys. But him specifically, he just taught me a lot of things, and now, being able to play side-by-side with him, I’m comfortable with him and being able to depend on him, as well.” — Dylan Moses What to expect: McMillon might not be Alabama's flashiest option at Will linebacker, but he is the most experienced. While he’s yet to start a game, the redshirt senior joins Moses as the team’s two upperclassmen at the position. Serving as a backup and on special teams, McMillon recorded 14 stops, including one for a loss, over 10 appearances last season. McMillon worked with the first-team defense this spring, recording seven tackles, including one for a loss, during the A-Day game. Saban pointed out that Alabama might use different inside linebackers depending on its formation. Given McMillon’s experience, it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t find his way on the field, especially early in the season.

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.