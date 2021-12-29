A look at the interesting talking points from the Cotton Bowl's media day

It wasn’t the usual circus that has accompanied bowl-game media days in the past, but the Cotton Bowl’s virtual availability Wednesday did provide a few interesting moments. Unlike pre-pandemic settings when reporters were able to roam around conference rooms and interview players at their own leisure, this year’s media day saw No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati provide four participants for joint Zoom calls. The Crimson Tide was represented by wide receiver Slade Bolden, defensive tackle D.J. Dale, linebacker Christian Harris and tight end Cameron Latu. Shortly after, the Bearcats brought defensive lineman Curtis Brooks, safety Bryan Cook, receiver Tre Tucker and tight end Josh Whyle in front of the camera. Here’s a look at some of the interesting topics brought up on the day.

Tight end play could be key

The obvious offensive weapons on both teams have generated the majority of attention this week. Alabama’s high-powered attack is headline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and features a dangerous big-play threat in receiver Jameson Williams. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has a capable quarterback of its own in Desmond Ridder and is led on the ground by former Alabama running back Jerome Ford, who is in the midst of a breakout season. All of the above should factor into the outcome of Friday’s Cotton Bowl semifinal, but it might be worth keeping an eye on both teams’ tight ends as well. Alabama and Cincinnati have had their troubles defending tight ends this season. The Tide has allowed six opposing tight ends 45 or more yards, including Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who recorded 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown during the SEC Championship Game earlier this month. Cincinnati hasn’t been too much better, allowing a trio of opposing tight ends 60 or more yards while facing a much lighter schedule. Friday, both teams will have the talent to test each other at the position. Alabama features a trio of tight ends in Latu, Jahleel Billingsley and Kendall Randolph. Latu leads the pack with 20 receptions for 299 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound converted outside linebacker, is the most complete of the bunch and also contributes as a capable blocking option. Billinglsey, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, is Alabama’s best receiver at the position and has tallied 16 catches for 244 yards with three touchdowns. Randolph, 6-foot-4, 298-pounds, has essentially served as an extra blocker helping to sure up the Tide’s inconsistent offensive line. Tuesday, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said he has tried to design his defense to have matchups for Alabama’s diversity at the position while noting that the Tide’s size and speed “makes life tough” at times. Wednesday, Cook said he’s looking forward to that challenge at the safety position. “The tight ends, they move around a little bit more,” Cook said. “They have certain jobs for the team. So I just have to key in on those guys. But as far as anything else, just game planning and seeing, okay, cool, that's what their tendencies are, and from that point on, just making sure we are in our position to make plays and limit their plays.” Cincinnati features an imposing duo of its own at tight end in Whyle (6-foot-6, 245 pound) and Leonard Taylor (6-foot-5, 250 pound) who have combined for 52 receptions for 594 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. “I think the tight ends are utilized very well in their scheme,” said Harris, who will play a role at stopping the due from the Will linebacker position. “They have very great players. All around the offense, not just their tight ends. So they are all very disciplined in doing their job and executing their game plan. You see the success that they have from that.”

Don't slight Slade

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden is another player who hasn’t heard his name mentioned much this week. With the Tide looking to replace injured starter John Metchie III, there’s been plenty of attention placed on the team's younger receivers. However, Bolden could also be in a position to see his role increase during Friday’s matchup. The redshirt junior has made eight starts over 13 appearances this season and ranks third on the team with 32 receptions for 333 yards while pulling in two touchdowns. Bolden tallied a season-best five catches resulting in 54 yards during the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Wednesday, the slot receiver says he plans to come into Friday’s matchup looking to prove doubters wrong. “There's a lot of people, you know, when I was getting recruited, said that I would never play at Alabama, that I never should have came to Alabama,” Bolden said. “And then I started playing, and then, oh, he'll never start. And then I started. So yeah, there's always something else, you know, he'll never do this or that, but it's okay because I enjoy it.”

A goal-line surprise?

If Alabama really wants to catch Cincinnati’s defense off guard, Dale has some ideas. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle ran in a few touchdowns during his high school days and has pleaded his case to Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien for a chance with the ball near the goal line at some point. “We joke about it a lot,” Dale said. “But it's not nothing that I, like, press him about or anything like that. It's whatever. If I get one, I get one. And I'll be happy to do that.”

An unexpected culinary review

The most unusual topic brought up Wednesday centered around Cincinnati chili, which is made with a Mediterranean-spiced meat sauce, spaghetti noodles and mountains of cheese. For those unfamiliar, Whyle, a Cincinnati native, did his best to describe the dish. “A lot of cheese,” Whyle said. “I don't know. I've been living off Skyline Chili] my entire life. I eat it probably two or three times a week. You can't really describe it though, you just got to try it.” While the cuisine is popular in Cincinnati, it isn’t for everyone. Brooks, a Virginia native, says it took some time for him to come around to the local favorite after joining the Bearcats in 2016. “I first came to Cincinnati, I was not a huge fan of the chili, especially the Skyline,” he said. “But I got some great friends from Cincinnati, Malik Vann, Darrian Beavers, kind of sat me down and forced me to eat it one more time. And I'm actually a huge fan of it now.” When asked Wednesday, Dale said he had yet to try Cincinnati chili. While there are no Skyline restaurants in the Dallas area, the defensive lineman would have the opportunity to try the dish if he and the Tide advance to the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.