Alabama’s draft success under Nick Saban is unprecedented. Since the head coach’s first draft class with the Crimson Tide in 2008, he’s seen 96 of his players selected in the NFL draft. Here’s a look at how many times each NFL team has selected an Alabama player in the Saban era. The Baltimore Ravens lead the way with seven while the New England Patriots and Washington Football Team are in second with six. All but one NFL team has selected an Alabama player under Saban’s watch. The Philadelphia Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the second round last year, but we aren’t counting that as Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

Arizona Cardinals

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Deionte Thompson (2019, Round 5, No. 139 overall); Ed Stinson (Round 5, No. 160 overall); Rashad Johnson (Round 3, 95 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: The Cardinals are looking to find a new lockdown cornerback after losing eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson this offseason. If Patrick Surtain II is still on the board at No. 16, he would be a nice replacement. Another name to watch is Najee Harris. The Cardinals have Chase Edmonds and James Conner, but both are free agents after 2021.

Atlanta Falcons

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Calvin Ridley (2018, Round 1, No. 26 overall); Julio Jones (2011, Round 1, No. 6 overall); Mike Johnson (2010, Round 3, No. 98 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Most mock drafts have Atlanta taking either a quarterback or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. However, the Falcons need help on defense and could turn to Patrick Surtain II, especially if they decide to trade out of the pick.

Baltimore Ravens

Alabama selections under Saban: 7 — Anthony Averett (2018, Round 4, No. 118 overall); Bradley Bozeman (2018, Round 6, No. 215 overall); Marlon Humphrey (2017, Round 1, No. 16 overall); Tim Williams (2017, Round 3, No. 78 overall); C.J. Mosley (2014, Round 1, No. 17 overall); Courtney Upshaw (2012, Round 2, No. 35 overall); Terrence Cody (2010, Round 2, No. 57 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Baltimore is never shy to take an Alabama player. While the Ravens are looking for some help at receiver, they’re unlikely to see either DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle slip down to No. 27. Another area of need for Baltimore is on the offensive line. Given their position in the draft, this could be a possible destination for Landon Dickerson if the Ravens are comfortable with his medical status following his knee injury last season.

Buffalo Bills

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Reggie Ragland (2016, Round 2, No. 41 overall); Cyrus Kouandjio (2014, Round 2, No. 44 overall); Marcell Dareus (2011, Round 1, No. 3 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Najee Haris could be the player to turn Buffalo into legit Super Bowl contenders next season. Not only would Harris instantly become the Bills feature running back, he would also provide quarterback Josh Allen with another option in the passing game. Buffalo is also looking to add to its defensive line, making Christian Barmore a possibility. However, there’s a chance both players might be off the board by the time the Bills pick at No. 30 overall.

Carolina Panthers

Alabama selections under Saban: 1 — Christian Miller (2019, Round 4, No. 115 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Before Carolina traded for Sam Darnold, Mac Jones seemed like a possibility at this spot. However, it’s doubtful the Panthers would take the Alabama quarterback at No. 8 now. It’s likely Carolina will look for a left tackle to protect Darnold, but it also needs help in the secondary. Perhaps Patrick Surtain II could be an option.

Chicago Bears

Alabama selections under Saban: 1 — Eddie Jackson (2017, Round 4, No. 112 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Chicago is one of a handful of teams looking to trade up for a quarterback in the first round. If Mac Jones doesn’t go No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, he could be one of the passers on the board who entices the Bears to move up. Chicago also needs a defensive back. However, it’s unlikely Patrick Surtain II will be there at pick No. 20, and Chicago likely won’t trade up unless it’s for a quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Jonah Williams (2019, Round 1, No. 11 overall); AJ McCarron (2014, Round 5, 164 overall); Dre Kirkpatrick (2012, Round 1, No. 17 overall); Andre Smith (2009, Round 1, No. 6 overall). Possible Alabama targets this year: If Cincinnati was to pick an Alabama player in the first round, the two likeliest selections would be receivers DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. However, if the Bengals decide to select a receiver at No. 5, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase is probably the guy given his relationship with quarterback Joe Burrow. If Landon Dickerson slips to the second round, he could be a possibility at No. 38 overall.

Cleveland Browns

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Jedrick Wills (2020, Round 1, No. 10 overall); Mack Wilson (2019, Round 5, No. 155 overall); Trent Richardson (2012, Round 1, No. 3 overall); Brad Smelley (2012, Round 7, No. 247 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Cleveland likely won’t draft an Alabama player in the first round. The Browns figure to target an edge rusher or a cornerback at No. 26 overall. Patrick Surtain II will almost certainly be off the board by then, and Alabama doesn’t have a draftable edge rusher in this year’s class. Perhaps linebacker Dylan Moses could team up next to Mack Wilson as a potential mid-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys

Alabama selections under Saban: 2 — Trevon Diggs (2020, Round 2, No. 51 overall); Bo Scarbrough (2018, Round 7, No. 236 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Dallas is heavily projected to pick a cornerback in the first round. With the Cowboys picking at No. 10, they could be in a position to make Patrick Surtain II the first cornerback off the board. If so, that would reunite the Alabama cornerback with his former Tide teammate in Trevon Diggs.

Denver Broncos

Alabama selections under Saban: 1 — Jerry Jeudy (2020, Round 1, No. 16 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Denver could be in the market for a first-round quarterback, making it a possibility to trade up for Mac Jones if he’s available after pick No. 3. The Broncos, who pick at No. 9, are also in a position where they might consider drafting Patrick Surtain II.

Detroit Lions

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Da’Shawn Hand (2018, Round 4, No. 144 overall); A’Shawn Robinson (2016, Round 2, No. 46 overall); Michael Williams (2013, Round 7, No. 211 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Detroit is looking to rebuild its receiving unit after losing Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay this offseason. The Lions pick at No. 7 overall, making them strong candidates to land either DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Assuming Detroit trades out of the pick, it could have its eyes on Christian Barmore as defensive linemen Da’Shawn Hand, Nick Williams, John Atkins, Joel Heath, and Kevin Strong are all set to become free agents next year.

Green Bay Packers

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — JK Scott (2018, Round 5, No. 172 overall); Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2014, Round 1, No. 21 overall); Eddie Lacy (2014, Round 2, No. 61 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Green Bay lost one of the best centers in the game in Corey Linsley this offseason. Could that prompt the Packers to take a chance on Landon Dickerson with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round? Dickerson is one of the most talented interior linemen in the draft but has a speckled injury history. If Green Bay is confident with his medicals they could consider him.

Houston Texans

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Jeoffrey Pagan (2014, Round 6, No. 177 overall); Kareem Jackson (2010, Round 1, No. 20 overall); Antoine Caldwell (2009, Round 3, No. 77 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Houston doesn’t have a selection in either of the first two rounds and is scheduled to make its first pick at No. 67 overall in Round 3. The Texans have needs at receiver, edge rusher and cornerback. None of those can be filled by Alabama players based on where they fall in the draft. Perhaps they might take advantage of a possible value pick such as linebacker Dylan Moses.

Indianapolis Colts

Alabama selections under Saban: 2 — Ryan Kelly (2016, Round 1, No. 18 overall); Josh Chapman (2012, Round 5, No. 136 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Indianapolis isn’t likely to pick an Alabama player in the first round but could roll with the Tide later in the draft. The Colts lost starting left tackle Anthony Canstonzo to retirement this offseason. If they don’t address the offensive line in the first round, someone like Alex Leatherwood might be a target in either the second or third rounds.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Ronnie Harrison (2018, round 3, No. 93 overall); Cam Robinson (2017, Round 2, No. 34 overall); T.J. Yeldon (2015, Round 2, No. 36 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Jacksonville has multiple needs on both sides of the ball and is scheduled to pick five times in the first 65 picks. While Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is likely locked into the No. 1 overall pick, Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore is a possibility at No. 25 overall. Crimson Tide offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood could also be possibilities later on in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Nico Johnson (2013, Round 4, No. 99 overall); DeQuan Menzie (2012, Round 5, 146 overall); Javier Arenas (2010, Round 2, 50 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Kansas City moved out of the first round when it traded for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown last week. The Chiefs don’t pick until No. 58 overall and in the second round and also select five spots later at No. 63. Perhaps they could select linebacker Dylan Moses with one of those picks, but it doesn’t seem likely they pick an Alabama player in this year’s draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Henry Ruggs III (2020, Round 1, No. 12 overall); Josh Jacobs (2019, Round 1, No. 24 overall); Amari Cooper (2015, Round 1, No. 4 overall) Rolando McLain (2010, Round 1, No. 8 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Las Vegas needs plenty of help on defense. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II would be a great selection, but he’s likely to be off the board by the time the Raiders draft at No. 17 overall. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore could be a possibility here at that spot. It’s worth noting that the Raiders have taken an Alabama player in the first round the past two drafts.

Los Angeles Chargers

Alabama selections under Saban: 1 — D.J. Fluker (2013, Round 1, No. 11 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Most mock drafts have the Chargers selecting an offensive lineman with the No. 13 overall pick. However, if one of Alabama’s two receivers, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, slip to that spot it might be hard to pass up on giving Justin Herbert another elite target to throw to. Linebacker Dylan Moses is another possible target toward the middle of the draft.

Los Angeles Rams

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Terrell Lewis (2020, Round 3, No. 84 overall); Barrett Jones (2013, Round 4, No. 113 overall); Marquis Johnson (2010, Round 7, No. 211 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: The Rams traded their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford and won’t pick until No. 57 overall. After losing starting center Austin Blythe this offseason, they might look at Landon Dickerson if he’s still on the board.

Miami Dolphins

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Tua Tagovailoa, (2020, Round 1, No. 5 overall); Raekwon Davis (2020, Round 2, No. 56 overall); Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018, Round 1, No. 11 overall); Kenyan Drake (2016, Round 3, No. 73 overall). Possible Alabama targets this year: Miami drafted former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round last year and is now looking to provide him with weapons. The Dolphins could look to use its No. 6 overall pick to reunite Tagovailoa with one of his former receivers in DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. They could also look to add the quarterback’s former college roommate in running back Najee Harris with the No. 18 overall selection.

Minnesota Vikings

Alabama selections under Saban: 2 — Irv Smith (2019, Round 2, 50 overall); Austin Shepherd (2015, Round 7, No. 228 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Minnesota’s needs don’t necessarily line up with it taking an Alabama player. However, if linebacker Dylan Moses is available in the middle of the draft, the Vikings could look to take a chance on his potential as it looks to replace departing starter Eric Wilson.

New England Patriots

Alabama selections under Saban: 6 — Anfernee Jennings (2020, Round 3, No. 87 overall); Damien Harris (2019, Round 3, No. 87 overall); Cyrus Jones (2016, Round 2, 60 overall); Xzavier Dickson (2015, Round 7, No. 253 overall); Dont'a Hightower (2012, Round 1, No. 25 overall); Brandon Deadrick (2010, Round 7, No. 247 overall). Possible Alabama targets this year: Bill Belichick is good friends with Nick Saban and hasn’t hesitated to select Alabama players in recent years. The Patriots are looking to replace Tom Brady at quarterback. If Mac Jones slides to the back of the top 10, they could trade up to make him their long-term answer behind center. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is also a possibility if New England stays at No. 15. There’s a slight chance the Patriots could also see receivers DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle drop to that spot.

New Orleans Saints

Alabama selections under Saban: 2 — Vinnie Sunseri (2014, Round 5, No. 167 overall); Mark Ingram II (2011, Round 1, No. 28 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: The Saints need to find a replacement for Drew Brees at quarterback, but unless Mac Jones slides dramatically, he’ll be off the board by the time they select at No. 28 overall. Depending on if defensive tackle Christian Barmore falls in the draft he could become a possibility, so could Louisiana native Dylan Moses at linebacker later in the draft.

New York Giants

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Xavier McKinney (2020, Round 2, No. 36 overall); Dalvin Tomlinson (2017, Round 2, No. 55 overall); Landon Collins (2015, Round 2, No. 33 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: The Giants pick at No. 11 overall and are looking to provide quarterback Daniel Jones with more weapons. While they brought in Kenny Golladay this offseason, they could add to the unit again if either DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle slip out of the top 10. While New York already has a stout secondary, it might be hard to pass up cornerback Patrick Surtain II if he’s still on the board.

New York Jets

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Quinnen Williams (2019, Round 1, No. 3 overall); ArDarius Stewart, (2017, Round 3, No. 79 overall); Dee Milliner (2013, Round 1, No. 9 overall); Greg McElroy (2011, Round 7, No. 208 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: The Jets will likely spend the No. 2 overall pick on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. New York will also need to find him weapons as well as protection later on in the draft. Running back Najee Harris is a possibility at No. 23 overall while offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood could be a good selection in the early third round if he’s still available.

Philadelphia Eagles

Alabama selections under Saban: None Possible Alabama targets this year: Technically, Jalen Hurts counts as an Oklahoma selection. However, the Eagles’ new quarterback is plenty familiar with DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle from his time at Alabama. Philadelphia could be in a position to land one of those receivers with the No. 12 overall pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Alabama selections under Saban: 2 — Isaiah Buggs (2019, Round 6, No. 192 overall); Joshua Frazier (2018, Round 7, No. 246 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Alabama running back Najee Harris has been heavily projected to Pittsburgh at No. 24 overall. The Steelers also need help on the offensive line and could turn to Landon Dickerson at that spot.

San Francisco 49ers

Alabama selections under Saban: 3 — Reuben Foster (2017, Round 1, No. 31 overall); Quinton Dial (2013, Round 5, No. 157 overal); Glen Coffee (2009, Round 3, No. 74 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: The buzz around the NFL is that the 49ers targeted Mac Jones when trading up to the No. 3 overall pick. Head coach Kyle Shanahan runs a complex system and has succeeded with pocket passers behind center in the past. Jones would also likely have the luxury of learning behind Jimmy Garoppolo during his first season. Linebacker Dylan Moses is also a possibility on Day 2.

Seattle Seahawks

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Jarran Reed (2016, Round 2, No. 49 overall); Kevin Norwood (2014, Round 4, No. 123 overall); Jesse Williams (2013, Round 5, No. 137 overall); James Carpenter (2011, Round 1, No. 25 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Seattle has just three picks in this year’s draft at No. 56, No. 129 and No. 250. Someone like Landon Dickerson could help sure up the offensive line if he’s still available at No. 56. If he’s unavailable, perhaps fellow Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown could be a target at No. 129.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alabama selections under Saban: 2 — O.J. Howard (2017, Round 1, No. 19 overall); Mark Barron (2012, Round 1, No. 7 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Tampa Bay returns all 22 of its starters from last season’s Super Bowl-winning team. The Buccaneers don’t have a lot of holes and could take advantage of some riskier prospects. Two that come to mind from an Alabama perspective are defensive tackle Christian Barmore and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. Either could end up being a steal at No. 32 overall.

Tennessee Titans

Alabama selections under Saban: 4 — Rashaan Evans (2018, Round 1, No. 22 overall); Derrick Henry (2016, Round 2, No. 45 overall); Jalston Fowler (2015, Round 4, 108 overall); Chance Warmack (2013, Round 1, No. 10 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Last year, the Titans spent their first-round pick on Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson who is already off the team. Tennessee will need to reinforce its offensive line again this year and could look at Alabama linemen Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown at various spots in the draft.

Washington Football Team

Alabama selections under Saban: 6 — Ross Pierschbacher (2019, Round 5, No. 153 overall); Daron Payne (2018, Round 1, No. 13 overall); Shaun Dion Hamilton (2018, Round 6, 197 overall); Jonathan Allen (2017, Round 1, No. 17 overall); Ryan Anderson (2017, Round 2, No. 49 overall), Arie Kouandjio (2015, Round 4, No. 112 overall) Possible Alabama targets this year: Washington needs a quarterback and is one of the teams who might be willing to trade up from No. 19 overall for Mac Jones if he slips past San Francisco at No. 3 overall.