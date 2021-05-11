The rich got richer over the weekend as former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o announced his transfer to Alabama. To’o To’o led the Volunteers with 76 tackles and 10 stops for a loss last year and is set to join an already-stacked Crimson Tide front seven. While Alabama lost Christian Barmore and Dylan Moses, it returns the remainder of its defensive front from last season, including big names such as Christian Harris, Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen. To’o To’o will have to beat out Jaylen Moody for the starting inside linebacker spot alongside Harris. If he does, Alabama could have one of its most talented front sevens in the Nick Saban era. Here’s a look at a few ways the Tide could line up this season.

Base 3-4 package

This formation has become somewhat archaic in today’s game but could still be utilized when Alabama goes up against run-heavy offenses. Given Alabama’s depth on the defensive line, it has a multitude of options to line up across the front. In the above graphic, run-stuffer D.J. Dale fills the nose guard position with veterans LaBryan Ray and Justin Eboigbe as the two defensive ends. Phidarian Mathis and Byron Young could also slot in at either of the defensive end positions while Tim Smith will compete with Dale at noseguard. However, if Alabama is lining up to guard against the run, the above grouping figures to be the best trio at the moment. Behind the defensive line, Anderson and Allen figure to be one of the nation’s deadliest pass-rushing duos while Harris and To’o To’o provide the Tide with two athletic inside linebackers. As mentioned before, Moody could also be an option next to Harris.

Nickel 4-2-5 package

This has become Alabama’s most common defensive package as the extra defensive back provides better protection against today’s spread offenses. As was the case with the 3-4 package, Ray, Dale and Eboigbe remain on the defensive line. However, in this formation, Anderson also drops down to the line where he essentially serves as a defensive end. In this package, Dale would remain on the field during early downs but would likely be replaced for a better pass-rusher such as Smith during passing situations. Anderson may or may not play with his hand on the ground here, but he’s more often than not going to be tasked with pursuing the quarterback. Harris and To’o To’o/Moody remain as the inside linebacking duo while Allen is bumped to make room for Malachi Moore at Star, the extra defensive back in the slot.

Nickel Rabbits package

When discussing Alabama’s defensive front, the word “rabbits" gets used a lot. In layman's terms, this is the Tide’s speed grouping used primarily to guard against the pass. The “rabbits” are typically outside linebackers who drop down to play defensive end. Because the linebackers are more athletic than the linemen they are replacing, they are more adept at stopping speedier spread offensives. In the Nickel Rabbits package, Alabama will move its defensive ends to defensive tackle while using its outside linebackers as defensive ends or “rabbits.” In the above graphic, Ray moves inside to defensive tackle with Smith as the other defensive tackle. Meanwhile, Anderson and Allen bookend the defensive front. There’s a lot of ways Alabama can mix this up, especially with the defensive linemen it chooses. Mathis could also be a good choice here at defensive tackle where he could be paired beside either Ray or Smith. This is also a formation where Alabama can bring a fresh pass-rusher into the mix. Following A-Day, Saban said the team will try to find a role for five-star sophomore outside linebacker Chris Braswell. This could be one of those opportunities for either him or someone like Drew Sanders to come in for Allen with the sole intention of rushing the quarterback. The big alteration from the regular Nickel package to the Rabbits grouping occurs on the defensive line. The Nickel Rabbits package still features two inside linebackers as well as the Star defensive back in the slot.

