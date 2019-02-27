Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 12:32:06 -0600') }} football Edit

A look at Alabama's weight changes heading into 2019 spring camp

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram

Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us

Give a Rivals Gift | Refer a friend promo

X0czxfzvzgit2xdbz4iv
Photo | USA Today

Alabama's official roster updated this week as the team prepares for the beginning of spring practice on March 8.

Several Alabama players dropped and added weight over the past year. Linebacker Ben Davis was the biggest weight gainer, putting on 22 pounds from last year, while defensive lineman Christian Barmore put on 18 pounds. Linebacker Jarez Parks lost the most weight, down from 12 pounds last year and was followed by receiver Tyrell Shavers who dropped 11 pounds.

Here’s a full look at the changes:

Alabama 2019 roster
No. Name Pos. 2018 Ht/Wt 2019 Ht/Wt +/-

1

Ben Davis

LB

6-4, 236

6-4, 258

+22

2

Patrick Surtain II

DB

6-2, 202

6-2, 203

+1

3

John Metchie

WR

N/A

6-1, 195

N/A

3

Daniel Wright

DB

6-1, 185

6-1, 190

+5

4

Christopher Allen

LB

6-4, 242

6-4, 250

+8

4

Jerry Jeudy

WR

6-1, 192

6-1, 192

NC

5

Shyheim Carter

DB

6-0, 195

6-0, 195

NC

5

Lia Tagovailoa

QB

N/A

5-11, 211

N/A

6

DeVonta Smith

WR

6-1, 173

6-1, 175

+2

7

Braxton Barker

QB

6-1, 195

6-1, 202

+7

7

Trevon Diggs

DB

6-2, 199

6-2, 200

+1

9

Eyabi Anoma

LB

6-5, 245

6-5, 252

+7

9

Xavier Williams

WR

6-1, 182

6-1 195

+ 13

10

Mac Jones

QB

6-2, 205

6-2, 205

NC

10

Ale Kaho

LB

6-1, 218

6-1, 224

+6

11

Scooby Carter

DB

N/A

6-0, 186

N/A

11

Henry Ruggs III

WR

6-0 183

6-0 190

+7

12

Skyler DeLong

P

6-4, 189

6-4, 188

-1

12

Chadarius Townsend

WR

6-0, 194

6-0, 194

NC

13

Nigel Knott

DB

5-11, 182

5-11, 188

+6

13

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

6-1, 218

6-1, 218

NC

14

Tyrell Shavers

WR

6-6, 216

6-6, 205

-11

15

Xavier McKinney

DB

6-1, 198

6-1, 196

-2

15

Paul Tyson

QB

N/A

6-5, 218

N/A

16

Kyle Edwards

QB

6-2, 194

6-2, 195

+1

16

Will Reichard

PK

N/A

6-1, 176

N/A

17

Jaylen Waddle

WR

5-10, 177

5-10, 182

+5

18

Slade Bolden

WR

5-11, 200

5-11, 191

-9

18

Layne Hatcher

QB

6-0, 196

6-0, 212

+16

20

Cameron Latu

LB

6-5, 246

6-5, 247

+1

21

Jared Mayden

DB

6-0, 197

6-0, 200

+3

22

Jalyn Armour-Davis

DB

6-1, 181

6-1, 182

+1

22

Najee Harris

RB

6-2, 230

6-2, 227

-3

23

Jarez Parks

LB

6-4, 251

6-4, 239

-12

24

Terrell Lewis

LB

6-5, 256

6-5, 252

-4

24

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

6-1, 221

6-1, 226

+5

25

Joshua Robinson

DB

N/A

5-8, 180

N/A

25

Eddie Smith

DB

6-0, 184

6-0, 190

+4

27

Jerome Ford

RB

5-11, 206

5-11, 206

NC

28

Josh Jobe

DB

6-1, 191

6-1, 186

-5

29

Michael Collins

DB

N/A

5-10, 173

N/A

30

Chris Herring

WR

6-4, 178

6-4, 178

NC

32

Jalen Jackson

WR

6-3, 184

6-3, 186

+2

32

Dylan Moses

LB

6-3, 233

6-3, 235

+2

33

Anfernee Jennings

LB

6-3, 266

6-3, 259

-7

34

Brandon Bishop

DB

6-0, 187

6-0, 190

+3

35

Shane Lee

LB

N/A

6-0, 248

N/A

35

De'Marquisse Lockridge

RB

5-11, 196

5-11, 216

+20

36

Markail Benton

LB

6-2, 231

6-2, 235

+4

36

Mac Hereford

WR

6-2, 213

6-2, 215

+2

37

Dalton Adkinson

WR

6-0, 180

6-0, 182

+2

38

Sean Kelly

DB

5-11, 191

5-11, 190

-1

39

Jahi Brown

RB

N/A

6-0, 223

N/A

39

Loren Ugheoke

DB

N/A

5-10, 183

N/A

40

Gile Amos

TE

6-4, 245

6-4, 245

NC

40

Joshua McMillon

LB

6-3, 238

6-3, 237

-1

42

Jaylen Moody

LB

6-2, 227

6-2, 226

-1

43

Daniel Powell

TE

5-11, 246

5-11, 213

-33

43

Christian Swann

DB

N/A

5-9, 179

N/A

44

Kevin Harris II

LB

N/A

6-4, 218

N/A

44

Kedrick James

TE

6-5, 263

6-5, 260

-3

45

Stephen Copeland

DB

N/A

6-1, 190

N/A

45

Thomas Fletcher

SN

6-2, 221

6-2, 220

-1

48

Phidarian Mathis

DL

6-4, 310

6-4, 317

+7

50

Hunter Brannon

OL

6-4, 296

6-4, 307

+11

51

Wes Baumhower

LB

6-0, 220

6-0, 220

NC

51

Tanner Bowles

OL

N/A

6-5, 280

N/A

52

Scott Meyer

SN

6-2, 234

6-2, 232

-2

54

Trae Drake

LB

5-10, 221

5-10, 238

+17

55

William Cooper

LB

6-2, 234

6-2, 229

-5

55

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

OL

6-3, 342

6-3, 338

-4

56

Antonio Alfano

DL

N/A

6-4, 288

N/A

56

Preston Malone

LB

5-11, 226

5-11, 222

-4

57

Joe Donald

LB

6-3, 216

6-3, 216

NC

58

Christian Barmore

DL

6-5, 292

6-5, 310

+18

59

Jake Hall

SN

N/A

6-3, 194

N/A

60

Kendall Randolph

OL

6-4, 298

6-4, 311

+13

61

Alex Pearman

OL

6-1, 258

6-1, 257

-1

62

Jackson Roby

OL

6-5, 267

6-5, 285

+18

64

Rowdy Garza

OL

N/A

6-4, 312

N/A

65

Deonte Brown

OL

6-4, 344

6-4, 342

-2

70

Alex Leatherwood

OL

6-6, 304

6-6, 310

+4

71

Darrian Dalcourt

OL

N/A

6-3, 292

N/A

72

Pierce Quick

OL

N/A

6-5, 285

N/A

73

Evan Neal

OL

N/A

6-7, 360

N/A

74

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OL

6-5, 309

6-5, 316

+7

75

Tommy Brown

OL

6-7, 309

6-7, 317

+8

76

Scott Lashley

OL

6-7, 313

6-7, 307

-6

77

Matt Womack

OL

6-7, 325

6-7, 325

NC

78

Amari Kight

OL

N/A

6-7, 313

N/A

79

Chris Owens

OL

6-3, 310

6-3, 315

+5

80

Michael Parker

TE

6-6, 224

6-6, 216

-8

83

John Parker

WR

6-0, 187

6-0, 190

+3

85

Chris Golden

WR

6-5, 197

6-5, 207

+10

87

Miller Forristall

TE

6-5, 240

6-5, 234

-6

88

Major Tennison

TE

6-5, 246

6-5, 244

-2

89

LaBryan Ray

DL

6-5, 294

6-5, 285

-9

90

Stephon Wynn Jr.

DL

6-4, 299

6-4, 295

-4

91

Tevita Musika

DL

6-1, 338

6-1 342

+4

92

Justin Eboigbe

DL

N/A

6-5, 283

N/A

93

Trip Slymann

PK

N/A

6-1, 180

N/A

94

D.J. Dale

DL

N/A

6-3, 314

N/A

96

Taylor Wilson

DL

6-0, 231

6-0, 232

+1

97

Joseph Bulovas

PK

6-0, 206

6-0, 203

-3

98

Mike Bernier

P

6-2, 219

6-2, 215

-4

98

Quindarius Watkins

DL

6-4, 229

6-4, 230

+1

99

Raekwon Davis

DL

6-7, 316

6-7, 309

-7

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}