A look at Alabama's weight changes heading into 2019 spring camp
Alabama's official roster updated this week as the team prepares for the beginning of spring practice on March 8.
Several Alabama players dropped and added weight over the past year. Linebacker Ben Davis was the biggest weight gainer, putting on 22 pounds from last year, while defensive lineman Christian Barmore put on 18 pounds. Linebacker Jarez Parks lost the most weight, down from 12 pounds last year and was followed by receiver Tyrell Shavers who dropped 11 pounds.
Here’s a full look at the changes:
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2018 Ht/Wt
|2019 Ht/Wt
|+/-
|
1
|
Ben Davis
|
LB
|
6-4, 236
|
6-4, 258
|
+22
|
2
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
DB
|
6-2, 202
|
6-2, 203
|
+1
|
3
|
John Metchie
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-1, 195
|
N/A
|
3
|
Daniel Wright
|
DB
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 190
|
+5
|
4
|
Christopher Allen
|
LB
|
6-4, 242
|
6-4, 250
|
+8
|
4
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
WR
|
6-1, 192
|
6-1, 192
|
NC
|
5
|
Shyheim Carter
|
DB
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 195
|
NC
|
5
|
Lia Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 211
|
N/A
|
6
|
DeVonta Smith
|
WR
|
6-1, 173
|
6-1, 175
|
+2
|
7
|
Braxton Barker
|
QB
|
6-1, 195
|
6-1, 202
|
+7
|
7
|
Trevon Diggs
|
DB
|
6-2, 199
|
6-2, 200
|
+1
|
9
|
Eyabi Anoma
|
LB
|
6-5, 245
|
6-5, 252
|
+7
|
9
|
Xavier Williams
|
WR
|
6-1, 182
|
6-1 195
|
+ 13
|
10
|
Mac Jones
|
QB
|
6-2, 205
|
6-2, 205
|
NC
|
10
|
Ale Kaho
|
LB
|
6-1, 218
|
6-1, 224
|
+6
|
11
|
Scooby Carter
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 186
|
N/A
|
11
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
WR
|
6-0 183
|
6-0 190
|
+7
|
12
|
Skyler DeLong
|
P
|
6-4, 189
|
6-4, 188
|
-1
|
12
|
Chadarius Townsend
|
WR
|
6-0, 194
|
6-0, 194
|
NC
|
13
|
Nigel Knott
|
DB
|
5-11, 182
|
5-11, 188
|
+6
|
13
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
6-1, 218
|
6-1, 218
|
NC
|
14
|
Tyrell Shavers
|
WR
|
6-6, 216
|
6-6, 205
|
-11
|
15
|
Xavier McKinney
|
DB
|
6-1, 198
|
6-1, 196
|
-2
|
15
|
Paul Tyson
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 218
|
N/A
|
16
|
Kyle Edwards
|
QB
|
6-2, 194
|
6-2, 195
|
+1
|
16
|
Will Reichard
|
PK
|
N/A
|
6-1, 176
|
N/A
|
17
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
WR
|
5-10, 177
|
5-10, 182
|
+5
|
18
|
Slade Bolden
|
WR
|
5-11, 200
|
5-11, 191
|
-9
|
18
|
Layne Hatcher
|
QB
|
6-0, 196
|
6-0, 212
|
+16
|
20
|
Cameron Latu
|
LB
|
6-5, 246
|
6-5, 247
|
+1
|
21
|
Jared Mayden
|
DB
|
6-0, 197
|
6-0, 200
|
+3
|
22
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis
|
DB
|
6-1, 181
|
6-1, 182
|
+1
|
22
|
Najee Harris
|
RB
|
6-2, 230
|
6-2, 227
|
-3
|
23
|
Jarez Parks
|
LB
|
6-4, 251
|
6-4, 239
|
-12
|
24
|
Terrell Lewis
|
LB
|
6-5, 256
|
6-5, 252
|
-4
|
24
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
RB
|
6-1, 221
|
6-1, 226
|
+5
|
25
|
Joshua Robinson
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-8, 180
|
N/A
|
25
|
Eddie Smith
|
DB
|
6-0, 184
|
6-0, 190
|
+4
|
27
|
Jerome Ford
|
RB
|
5-11, 206
|
5-11, 206
|
NC
|
28
|
Josh Jobe
|
DB
|
6-1, 191
|
6-1, 186
|
-5
|
29
|
Michael Collins
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 173
|
N/A
|
30
|
Chris Herring
|
WR
|
6-4, 178
|
6-4, 178
|
NC
|
32
|
Jalen Jackson
|
WR
|
6-3, 184
|
6-3, 186
|
+2
|
32
|
Dylan Moses
|
LB
|
6-3, 233
|
6-3, 235
|
+2
|
33
|
Anfernee Jennings
|
LB
|
6-3, 266
|
6-3, 259
|
-7
|
34
|
Brandon Bishop
|
DB
|
6-0, 187
|
6-0, 190
|
+3
|
35
|
Shane Lee
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 248
|
N/A
|
35
|
De'Marquisse Lockridge
|
RB
|
5-11, 196
|
5-11, 216
|
+20
|
36
|
Markail Benton
|
LB
|
6-2, 231
|
6-2, 235
|
+4
|
36
|
Mac Hereford
|
WR
|
6-2, 213
|
6-2, 215
|
+2
|
37
|
Dalton Adkinson
|
WR
|
6-0, 180
|
6-0, 182
|
+2
|
38
|
Sean Kelly
|
DB
|
5-11, 191
|
5-11, 190
|
-1
|
39
|
Jahi Brown
|
RB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 223
|
N/A
|
39
|
Loren Ugheoke
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 183
|
N/A
|
40
|
Gile Amos
|
TE
|
6-4, 245
|
6-4, 245
|
NC
|
40
|
Joshua McMillon
|
LB
|
6-3, 238
|
6-3, 237
|
-1
|
42
|
Jaylen Moody
|
LB
|
6-2, 227
|
6-2, 226
|
-1
|
43
|
Daniel Powell
|
TE
|
5-11, 246
|
5-11, 213
|
-33
|
43
|
Christian Swann
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 179
|
N/A
|
44
|
Kevin Harris II
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-4, 218
|
N/A
|
44
|
Kedrick James
|
TE
|
6-5, 263
|
6-5, 260
|
-3
|
45
|
Stephen Copeland
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 190
|
N/A
|
45
|
Thomas Fletcher
|
SN
|
6-2, 221
|
6-2, 220
|
-1
|
48
|
Phidarian Mathis
|
DL
|
6-4, 310
|
6-4, 317
|
+7
|
50
|
Hunter Brannon
|
OL
|
6-4, 296
|
6-4, 307
|
+11
|
51
|
Wes Baumhower
|
LB
|
6-0, 220
|
6-0, 220
|
NC
|
51
|
Tanner Bowles
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 280
|
N/A
|
52
|
Scott Meyer
|
SN
|
6-2, 234
|
6-2, 232
|
-2
|
54
|
Trae Drake
|
LB
|
5-10, 221
|
5-10, 238
|
+17
|
55
|
William Cooper
|
LB
|
6-2, 234
|
6-2, 229
|
-5
|
55
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
OL
|
6-3, 342
|
6-3, 338
|
-4
|
56
|
Antonio Alfano
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 288
|
N/A
|
56
|
Preston Malone
|
LB
|
5-11, 226
|
5-11, 222
|
-4
|
57
|
Joe Donald
|
LB
|
6-3, 216
|
6-3, 216
|
NC
|
58
|
Christian Barmore
|
DL
|
6-5, 292
|
6-5, 310
|
+18
|
59
|
Jake Hall
|
SN
|
N/A
|
6-3, 194
|
N/A
|
60
|
Kendall Randolph
|
OL
|
6-4, 298
|
6-4, 311
|
+13
|
61
|
Alex Pearman
|
OL
|
6-1, 258
|
6-1, 257
|
-1
|
62
|
Jackson Roby
|
OL
|
6-5, 267
|
6-5, 285
|
+18
|
64
|
Rowdy Garza
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 312
|
N/A
|
65
|
Deonte Brown
|
OL
|
6-4, 344
|
6-4, 342
|
-2
|
70
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
OL
|
6-6, 304
|
6-6, 310
|
+4
|
71
|
Darrian Dalcourt
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 292
|
N/A
|
72
|
Pierce Quick
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 285
|
N/A
|
73
|
Evan Neal
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-7, 360
|
N/A
|
74
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
OL
|
6-5, 309
|
6-5, 316
|
+7
|
75
|
Tommy Brown
|
OL
|
6-7, 309
|
6-7, 317
|
+8
|
76
|
Scott Lashley
|
OL
|
6-7, 313
|
6-7, 307
|
-6
|
77
|
Matt Womack
|
OL
|
6-7, 325
|
6-7, 325
|
NC
|
78
|
Amari Kight
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-7, 313
|
N/A
|
79
|
Chris Owens
|
OL
|
6-3, 310
|
6-3, 315
|
+5
|
80
|
Michael Parker
|
TE
|
6-6, 224
|
6-6, 216
|
-8
|
83
|
John Parker
|
WR
|
6-0, 187
|
6-0, 190
|
+3
|
85
|
Chris Golden
|
WR
|
6-5, 197
|
6-5, 207
|
+10
|
87
|
Miller Forristall
|
TE
|
6-5, 240
|
6-5, 234
|
-6
|
88
|
Major Tennison
|
TE
|
6-5, 246
|
6-5, 244
|
-2
|
89
|
LaBryan Ray
|
DL
|
6-5, 294
|
6-5, 285
|
-9
|
90
|
Stephon Wynn Jr.
|
DL
|
6-4, 299
|
6-4, 295
|
-4
|
91
|
Tevita Musika
|
DL
|
6-1, 338
|
6-1 342
|
+4
|
92
|
Justin Eboigbe
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 283
|
N/A
|
93
|
Trip Slymann
|
PK
|
N/A
|
6-1, 180
|
N/A
|
94
|
D.J. Dale
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 314
|
N/A
|
96
|
Taylor Wilson
|
DL
|
6-0, 231
|
6-0, 232
|
+1
|
97
|
Joseph Bulovas
|
PK
|
6-0, 206
|
6-0, 203
|
-3
|
98
|
Mike Bernier
|
P
|
6-2, 219
|
6-2, 215
|
-4
|
98
|
Quindarius Watkins
|
DL
|
6-4, 229
|
6-4, 230
|
+1
|
99
|
Raekwon Davis
|
DL
|
6-7, 316
|
6-7, 309
|
-7