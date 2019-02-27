Alabama's official roster updated this week as the team prepares for the beginning of spring practice on March 8.

Several Alabama players dropped and added weight over the past year. Linebacker Ben Davis was the biggest weight gainer, putting on 22 pounds from last year, while defensive lineman Christian Barmore put on 18 pounds. Linebacker Jarez Parks lost the most weight, down from 12 pounds last year and was followed by receiver Tyrell Shavers who dropped 11 pounds.

Here’s a full look at the changes: