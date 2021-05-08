BamaInsider - A look at Alabama's success with undrafted free agents

Alabama wrapped up another successful draft class with 10 players selected during last week’s NFL Draft. However, one of the major storylines from last weekend was the one Crimson Tide player who didn’t hear his name called.

Despite leading Alabama with 80 tackles last season, Dylan Moses wasn’t one of the 259 players selected in the NFL Draft. Instead, the former five-star linebacker signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Moses' absence from the draft is largely due to a string of recent injuries as he missed all of the 2019 campaign with a knee injury before playing the majority of last season with a torn meniscus. Despite the setbacks, Nick Saban still believes his starting linebacker was worth a selection.

“It had nothing to do with what kind of football player he is,” Saban told reporters during a speaking engagement in Mobile, Ala. on Thursday night. “It was all based on medical grades by the teams, which, frankly, was a little surprising to me. My time in the league, when guys came back and played, that usually got (them) out of that ‘5’ medical grade, which is ‘undraftable.’ It might have been a ‘4’ medical grade, which means a guy does have an injury that could be a problem in the future, but he’s come back and played with it, so we have to give him an opportunity.

“I certainly think that’s where Dylan Moses should have fallen for sure, and should have gotten an opportunity, because he played all season long for us. And I think that should be a good enough indicator that he can play in the NFL.”

Saban went on to point out that doctors failed quarterback Drew Brees during his time with the Miami Dolphins. Brees went on to lead the NFL in passing seven times with the New Orleans Saints.

While last weekend’s draft results serve as an early setback in Moses’ path to the NFL, it’s far too early to close the book on his professional career. Here’s a look at a few recent undrafted Alabama players who went on to have success at the next level.