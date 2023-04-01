A look at Alabama's spring options at edge rusher with Dallas Turner out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Come the fall, there won’t be a shortage of talented edge rushers on Alabama’s roster. The Crimson Tide’s eight-man outside linebacker unit will be made up entirely of former Rivals100 members, including five five-stars and seven players ranked in the top 50 of their respective recruiting classes.
That’ll certainly be a point of luxury for Kevin Steele’s defense in a few months. However, the defensive coordinator is currently dealing with a lack of depth at the position.
After losing Will Anderson Jr. to the NFL, Alabama will be down another starting this spring as Dallas Turner will be held out of drills after undergoing offseason surgery. The Crimson Tide has a first-team regular in Chris Braswell available, but the senior is currently the only available edge rusher with any real experience.
Here’s a look at some of Alabama’s pass-rushing options this spring.
