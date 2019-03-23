TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There was a change in plans across Alabama’s offensive line last season.

Despite returning four starters to a unit that finished as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award the year before, a gaping hole in the middle of Alabama’s line loomed large. Alabama had lost its starting center, Bradley Bozeman, to the NFL while backup Brandon Kennedy transferred to Tennessee.

The plan, at first, was to move left tackle Jonah Williams to the center position.

“I think it was like early on in the season, a couple weeks into it,” offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. said. “Just trying different things. I can’t remember if we actually played him there in practice or anything.”

Part of the reason the move never happened was Williams’ reluctance to move from left tackle. The former five-star recruit had earned second-team All-America honors the year before and was regarded as one of the top returning offensive linemen in the nation.

As he prepares for the NFL Draft this season, Williams has been very vocal about his desire to remain at left tackle — the position that will make him the most money at the next level. He held the same mindset last offseason.

“I know he wants to play tackle,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said in a teleconference earlier this month. “I know that that was an issue at Alabama. They wanted to move him to center and he didn’t want to do it.”

Instead, Williams stayed at tackle while Pierschbacher made the switch to center. Wills took over for the right tackle position after Womack broke his foot early in camp, and Cotton moved from right guard to left guard. The lone opening at right guard was handed to sophomore Alex Leatherwood, a former five-star tackle who had filled in for Williams during the national championship game the year before.

“We’re just trying to get our five best guys there and he made the sacrifice to go play guard for a year,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained last week.

