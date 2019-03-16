Photo | USA Today

Alabama’s carousel of coaches continued this offseason as the Crimson Tide brought in seven new assistants. In case you forgot, here’s a breakdown of the 10-man-staff and its responsibilities. Offense — Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks — Charles Huff, running backs — Holman Wiggins, wide receivers — Kyle Flood, offensive line — Jeff Banks, tight ends/special teams Defense — Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers — Brian Baker, defensive line — Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers — Karl Scott, cornerbacks — Charles Kelly, safeties After taking the week off for spring break, Alabama will return to the practice field Monday. Before then, BamaInsider is breaking down the Crimson Tide’s new staff by looking at each assistant and his biggest question mark heading into the spring. Earlier this week we looked at the two coordinators and the offensive coaches. Today we conclude our series by examining the rest of the defensive assistants.

Brian Baker, associate head coach/defensive line

Need proof of how Baker can develop a defensive line? Take a look at last year as he helped Mississippi State produce two All-SEC defensive linemen for the first time in school history. Montez Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons combined for 58.5 tackles for a loss and 29 sacks over their final two seasons and could both be selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Add that to Alabama, a school well-accustomed to producing first-round talent on the defensive line, and the hiring of Baker appears to be a match made in heaven. Along with his success at Mississippi State, Baker has 19 years of NFL coaching experience. Before joining the Bulldogs, he coached the defensive line or outside linebackers with the Chargers, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Panthers, Cowboys, Browns and Redskins. Biggest issue this spring: Alabama has two big holes to fill with the departures of Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs, a duo that combined for 33 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks last season. By now, the Crimson Tide should be used to replacing big names up front. Over the past three years, Alabama has had five defensive linemen selected in the first or second rounds of the draft. That trend figures to continue this year as Williams projects as a top-five pick. Despite the yearly exodus, Alabama always seems to find an answer. No one should be more excited about than junior LaBryan Ray and redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis. Ray is a favorite to be this year’s breakout star on defense. The former No. 1 player in Alabama flashed his potential in last year’s Iron Bowl, recording a career-high nine tackles, including a sack. Mathis earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season after recording 18 tackles and a fumble recovery. He’ll likely be the answer up the middle while Ray fills in for Buggs at defensive end. Baker’s biggest job this spring is making sure those two continue to develop into their high ceilings. If he can do that, Alabama should be able to continue its trick of pulling a rabbit out of its hat at the position. Biggest recruiting area: Midwest, Memphis, Tenn.

Sal Sunseri, Outside linebackers

Sunseri’s booming voice can once again be heard barking out orders to Alabama players during practice. The long-time defensive assistant returns to Tuscaloosa for his second stint with the Crimson Tide after coaching linebackers from 2009-11. Sunseri served as Florida’s defensive line coach last season, helping the Gators force 11 fumbles and tally 37 sacks. Before that, he spent three seasons as the outside linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders. During his first stay in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunseri helped the Crimson Tide to two national titles (2009, 2011). He also had plenty of success serving as the defensive line coach at Florida State from 2013-14. During his two seasons with the Seminoles, Sunseri helped Florida State to a 28-1 record, including the 2013 national title. Biggest issue this spring: While Sunseri was a welcomed sight at practice last week, the most anticipated returns came in outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christopher Allen, who were both full participants after suffering season-long ACL injuries last fall. If the pass-rushing duo can stay healthy, they will provide a shot in the arm to an Alabama defense that loses its top three sacks leaders from last season. Lewis has perhaps the most raw talent on Alabama’s defense but has missed 24 games due to injury over the past two seasons. Provided the 6-foot-5, 252-pound linebacker can stay on the field, it will be up to Sunseri to ensure he fulfills his next-level potential. Biggest recruiting area: Mobile, Ala., Florida Panhandle

Karl Scott, cornerbacks

For the first time in the Nick Saban era, Alabama will have two assistant coaches assigned to the secondary. In the past, the head coach has overseen the cornerbacks as a self-described graduate assistant while the secondary coach worked primarily with the safeties. This year, Scott saw his title change from secondary coach to cornerbacks coach as Kelly was brought in to coach the safeties. Meanwhile, Saban was still seen working with the cornerbacks during Alabama’s first practice last week. So where does that leave Scott? According to Saban, the second-year assistant is still very much in control of the position group. “That doesn't affect my responsibilities at all. A GA is a GA,” Saban said with a smile. “How else can you say it? No matter how many coaches that you've got, you're still a GA. You're still a gofer for the other coaches on the staff. So I kind of do what they ask me to do and try to do a good job the best I can. That won't have any effect.” Biggest issue this spring: Last year, Scott was tasked with replacing Alabama’s entire dime secondary unit, a chore that entailed some inevitable growing pains. After finishing sixth in pass defense in 2017, Alabama slipped down to 33rd last season as it took time for several of the new faces to get acclimated. With four starters returning to the secondary this season, Scott can shift his focus to further sculpting the unit and allowing it to return to its dominant ways. This spring, Scott returns a talented starting tandem at cornerback in senior Trevon Diggs and sophomore Patrick Surtain II. Diggs was Alabama’s best cornerback before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 6 against Arkansas. Surtain started in 12 games and earned SEC All-Freshman honors, contributing seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. Those two, along with a young core of talent behind them, should see Alabama make strides at the position this year. Biggest recruiting area: Birmingham, Ala., Dallas, Oklahoma

Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties