Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After seeing seven underclassmen declare early for the NFL Draft, Alabama is short on seniors for the upcoming season. By our count, the Crimson Tide currently has eight scholarship seniors, according to the latest updated roster on the team’s official website. Here’s a look at each of those players heading into the season.

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman

The return of Raekwon Davis will be huge for a defensive line that lost Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams and fellow starter Isaiah Buggs. Had it not been for a down season, Davis would likely be joining those two in the NFL this year. After leading Alabama with 8.5 sacks last season, he tallied just 1.5 last season.

Davis, 6-foot-7, 316 pounds, has the size and athleticism to be a first-round pick in next year’s draft. That should serve as extra motivation for what could be a monster year from him.

Anfernee Jennings, outside linebacker