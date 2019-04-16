A look at Alabama's post-spring projected depth chart
Offense
Alabama wrapped up its spring camp with its annual A-Day Game over the weekend. In total, the Crimson Tide participated in 12 practices and three scrimmages over the span of a little more than a month. Based on our observation periods during that time, here’s how we see Alabama shaping up at the moment.
Before we get started, here’s a couple of notes to consider. This is a projection, not an official depth chart provided by Alabama. Players who will enroll this summer were included and slotted based on projected impact to the team.
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Jr.
Mac Jones, R-So.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Fr.
Paul Tyson, Fr.
Explanation: Nothing unexpected here. Tua Tagovailoa returns as the starter after finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season, while Mac Jones looks to have separated himself from the rest of the pack for the No. 2 role. Taulia Tagovailoa appears to be the more polished of Alabama’s two freshmen quarterbacks. However, expect him and Paul Tyson to both see action during mop-up duty as Alabama takes advantage of the four-game redshirt rule.
RB
Najee Harris, Jr.
Brian Robinson, Jr.
Trey Sanders, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Jerome Ford, R-Fr.
Chadarius Townsend, R-So.
Keilan Robinson (summer enrollee)
Explanation: Najee Harris started at running back for the first-team offense on A-Day and will likely receive the first handoff during Alabama’s season-opener against Duke on Aug 31. However, Alabama will continue to spread the ball around to multiple backs.
Brian Robinson Jr. was Alabama’s best back on A-Day, rushing for 42 yards on 11 carries while reeling in six receptions for 52 yards. Alabama head coach Nick Saban also left the door open for five-star freshman Trey Sanders to break into the rotation once he joins the team. Jerome Ford and Chadarius Townsend are dangerous receiving options out of the backfield and could be utilized on third downs. Like Sanders, Keilan Robinson will be given the opportunity to compete for playing time when he arrives to campus.
TE
Cameron Latu, R-Fr.
Kedrick James, Jr. (suspended first four games)
Michael Parker, R-Fr.
TE-H
Miller Forristall, R-Jr.
Gile Amos, Sr.
Major Tennison, R-So.
Jahleel Billingsley, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Explanation: Alabama’s experiment of moving Cameron Latu from outside linebacker to tight end is paying off. The redshirt freshman worked with the first-team offense during A-Day and looks to be settling in nicely to his new position. Miller Forristall should lead the unit, while Kedrick James could also make a significant impact once he returns from his four-game suspension. Walk-on Giles Amos had a solid spring camp and is another name to watch moving forward.
WR Z
Henry Ruggs III, Jr.
John Metchie, Fr.
Slade Bolden, R-Fr.
WR X
DeVonta Smith, Jr.
Tyrell Shavers, R-So.
Xavier Williams, R-Fr.
WR H
Jerry Jeudy, Jr.
Jaylen Waddle, So.
Explanation: Alabama returns its top four wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith. Given Alabama’s lack of depth at tight end, it wouldn’t be surprising to see those four on the field at the same time next season.
Outside of that quartet, none of Alabama’s receivers have yet to record a reception at the college level. However, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide lacks depth at the position. John Metchie is coming off a breakout A-Day performance, earning MVP honors while recording five receptions for a team-high 135 yards. The early enrollee should compete with redshirt freshman Slade Bolden for the backup role behind Ruggs, while 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore Tyrell Shavers should also see an extended role. Redshirt freshman Xavier Williams flashed his potential this spring and could play his way into the second unit.
LT
Alex Leatherwood, Jr.
Scott Lashley, R-Jr.
Kendall Randolph, R-So.
LG
Deonte Brown, R-Jr. (suspended first four games) /Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Fr.
Evan Neal, Fr.
Tanner Bowles, Fr.
C
Chris Owens, R-Jr.
Hunter Brannon, R-So.
Darrian Dalcourt, Fr.
RG
Matt Womack, R-Sr.
Pierce Quick, Fr.
RT
Jedrick Wills, Jr.
Tommy Brown, R-Fr.
Amari Kight, Fr.
Explanation: Injuries caused Alabama to shuffle it’s offensive line a bit this spring, but for the most part things are pretty straightforward. Starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. missed the A-Day game with an ankle injury but will be back to 100 percent by the fall. Assuming everyone stays healthy, Alabama projects to open the season with Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Matt Womack and Wills from left to right.
Things could change after Deonte Brown returns from his four-game suspension. Brown started at left guard last season. If he returns to that spot, he could replace Ekiyor. Another option would be to move Ekiyor to center in replacement of Owens. Watch out for 6-foot-7, 360-pound freshman Evan Neal. The former five-star recruit was the No. 1 rated tackle in this year’s class but worked at left guard on Alabama’s second unit this spring.
Defense
DE
Raekwon Davis, Sr.
Christian Barmore, R-Fr.
Antonio Alfano, Fr.
Byron Young, Fr. (summer enrollee)
DT
D.J. Dale, Fr.
Phidarian Mathis, R-So.
Ishmael Sopsher, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Tevita Musika, Sr.
DE
La’Bryan Ray, Jr.
Stephon Wynn, R-Fr.
Justin Eboigbe, Fr.
Braylen Ingraham, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Explanation: The biggest change here is the emergence of freshman defensive tackle D.J. Dale. Entering the spring, redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis was projected to start between Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray on Alabama’s first-team unit. However, it was Dale who go the nod toward the end of camp. While Davis and Ray shouldn’t have a problem locking down starting spots, the battle for the first-team nose guard role will be one of the biggest things to watch for this fall.
Alabama returns with a substantially deeper unit than last year. Redshirt freshmen Stephon Wynn Jr. and Christian Barmore appear ready to step into a bigger roles, while true freshmen Antonio Alfano and Justin Eboigbe both shined over the weekend. Another player to watch is four-star freshman defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, who will join the team this summer.
Sam
Terrell Lewis, R-Jr.
Christopher Allen, R-So.
Kevin Harris II, Fr.
King Mwikuta, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Mike
Dylan Moses, Jr.
Markail Benton, R-So.
Jaylen Moody, So.
Will
Joshua McMillon, R-Sr.
Shane Lee, Fr.
Ale Kaho, So.
Christian Harris, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Jack
Anfernee Jennings, R-Sr.
Eyabi Anoma, So.
Jarez Parks, R-Fr.
Ben Davis, R-Jr.
Explanation: Alabama played things safe with Terrell Lewis this spring as he continues to recover from an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. The redshirt junior should be ready to go by the fall where he projects to start across from Anfernee Jennings at outside linebacker. The Crimson Tide has plenty of depth behind those two as Eyabi Anoma looks to have turned the corner this spring, while Christopher Allen returns after missing last season with an ACL injury.
There are a bit more question marks at inside linebacker as Alabama looks to find a starter to work alongside Dylan Moses. Redshirt senior Joshua McMillon proved to be the most reliable option this spring and is the leading candidate for the starting role. The unit had an encouraging showing on A-Day as freshman Shane Lee and Jaylen Moody both tallied interceptions.
CB Trevon Diggs, Sr.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-Fr.
Jeffery Cater, Fr.
Marcus Banks, Fr. (summer enrollee)
CB Patrick Surtain II, So.
Josh Jobe, So.
Nigel Knott, R-Jr.
Brandon Turnage, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Star
Shyheim Carter, Sr.
Patrick Surtain II, So.
Trevon Diggs, Sr.
Jared Mayden, Sr.
S
Jared Mayden, Sr.
Eddie Smith, So.
Jordan Battle, Fr. (summer enrollee)
S
Xavier McKinney, Jr.
Daniel Wright, R-So.
DeMarcco Hellams, Fr. (summer enrollee)
Explanation: Trevon Diggs and Josh Jobe worked at cornerback, while Patrick Surtain II manned the Star position during A-Day as Shyheim Carter was limited due to a sports hernia surgery. Carter should be ready to go for the fall and will likely retake his starting role at Star, moving Surtain back to corner where he will play opposite of Diggs. Senior Jared Mayden is the leading candidate to play alongside Xavier McKinney at safety.
Alabama has several defensive backs capable of playing multiple positions. Diggs and Mayden also worked at Star during Carter’s absence this spring. In addition, Carter is also an option at safety. That flexibility across the unit should allow the Crimson Tide to ensure its best defenders are on the field in every package.
Other names to keep an eye on include Jaylen Armour-Davis and Scooby Carter at cornerback and Daniel Wright and Eddie Smith at safety.
Special Teams
PK
Will Reichard, Fr.
Joseph Bulovas, R-So.
KO
Will Reichard, Fr.
Joseph Bulovas, R-So.
P
Skyler DeLong, So.
Will Reichard, Fr.
Mike Bernier, R-Sr. (listed in NCAA transfer database)
KR Henry Ruggs III, Jr/Brian Robinson, Jr.
Trevon Diggs, Sr./ Najee Harris, Jr.
PR
Jaylen Waddle, So.
Trevon Diggs, Sr.
Xavier Williams, R-Fr.
Jerry Jeudy, Jr.
Holder
Mac Jones, R-So.
Tua Tagovailoa, Jr.
LS
Thomas Fletcher, Jr.
Scott Meyer, R-Jr. (listed in NCAA transfer database)
Explanation: Alabama might have found the answer to its kicking woes. True freshman Will Reichard put on a solid display during A-Day, knocking in his lone field goal attempt from 43 yards out while successfully making all four of his extra-point tries. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Joseph Bulovas made 1 of 3 field goal attempts, converting from 34 yards while missing from 49 yards and 41 yards. After missing six extra points last season, Bulovas was successful on both his tries over the weekend.
Reichard also averaged 42.2 yards on six punts. However, the freshman was outperformed by sophomore Skyler DeLong, who averaged 47.5 yards on four punts. DeLong recorded the longest punt of the day at 54 yards and dropped two of his attempts inside the 20-yard line.
Diggs and Ruggs could both serve as kick returners, while Waddle will likely keep his role as the punt returner.