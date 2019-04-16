Alabama wrapped up its spring camp with its annual A-Day Game over the weekend. In total, the Crimson Tide participated in 12 practices and three scrimmages over the span of a little more than a month. Based on our observation periods during that time, here’s how we see Alabama shaping up at the moment.

Before we get started, here’s a couple of notes to consider. This is a projection, not an official depth chart provided by Alabama. Players who will enroll this summer were included and slotted based on projected impact to the team.

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr.

Mac Jones, R-So.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Fr.

Paul Tyson, Fr.

Explanation: Nothing unexpected here. Tua Tagovailoa returns as the starter after finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season, while Mac Jones looks to have separated himself from the rest of the pack for the No. 2 role. Taulia Tagovailoa appears to be the more polished of Alabama’s two freshmen quarterbacks. However, expect him and Paul Tyson to both see action during mop-up duty as Alabama takes advantage of the four-game redshirt rule.

RB

Najee Harris, Jr.

Brian Robinson, Jr.

Trey Sanders, Fr. (summer enrollee)

Jerome Ford, R-Fr.

Chadarius Townsend, R-So.

Keilan Robinson (summer enrollee)

Explanation: Najee Harris started at running back for the first-team offense on A-Day and will likely receive the first handoff during Alabama’s season-opener against Duke on Aug 31. However, Alabama will continue to spread the ball around to multiple backs.

Brian Robinson Jr. was Alabama’s best back on A-Day, rushing for 42 yards on 11 carries while reeling in six receptions for 52 yards. Alabama head coach Nick Saban also left the door open for five-star freshman Trey Sanders to break into the rotation once he joins the team. Jerome Ford and Chadarius Townsend are dangerous receiving options out of the backfield and could be utilized on third downs. Like Sanders, Keilan Robinson will be given the opportunity to compete for playing time when he arrives to campus.

TE

Cameron Latu, R-Fr.

Kedrick James, Jr. (suspended first four games)

Michael Parker, R-Fr.

TE-H

Miller Forristall, R-Jr.

Gile Amos, Sr.

Major Tennison, R-So.

Jahleel Billingsley, Fr. (summer enrollee)

Explanation: Alabama’s experiment of moving Cameron Latu from outside linebacker to tight end is paying off. The redshirt freshman worked with the first-team offense during A-Day and looks to be settling in nicely to his new position. Miller Forristall should lead the unit, while Kedrick James could also make a significant impact once he returns from his four-game suspension. Walk-on Giles Amos had a solid spring camp and is another name to watch moving forward.

WR Z

Henry Ruggs III, Jr.

John Metchie, Fr.

Slade Bolden, R-Fr.

WR X

DeVonta Smith, Jr.

Tyrell Shavers, R-So.

Xavier Williams, R-Fr.

WR H

Jerry Jeudy, Jr.

Jaylen Waddle, So.

Explanation: Alabama returns its top four wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith. Given Alabama’s lack of depth at tight end, it wouldn’t be surprising to see those four on the field at the same time next season.

Outside of that quartet, none of Alabama’s receivers have yet to record a reception at the college level. However, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide lacks depth at the position. John Metchie is coming off a breakout A-Day performance, earning MVP honors while recording five receptions for a team-high 135 yards. The early enrollee should compete with redshirt freshman Slade Bolden for the backup role behind Ruggs, while 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore Tyrell Shavers should also see an extended role. Redshirt freshman Xavier Williams flashed his potential this spring and could play his way into the second unit.

LT

Alex Leatherwood, Jr.

Scott Lashley, R-Jr.

Kendall Randolph, R-So.

LG

Deonte Brown, R-Jr. (suspended first four games) /Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Fr.

Evan Neal, Fr.

Tanner Bowles, Fr.

C

Chris Owens, R-Jr.

Hunter Brannon, R-So.

Darrian Dalcourt, Fr.

RG

Matt Womack, R-Sr.

Pierce Quick, Fr.

RT

Jedrick Wills, Jr.

Tommy Brown, R-Fr.

Amari Kight, Fr.

Explanation: Injuries caused Alabama to shuffle it’s offensive line a bit this spring, but for the most part things are pretty straightforward. Starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. missed the A-Day game with an ankle injury but will be back to 100 percent by the fall. Assuming everyone stays healthy, Alabama projects to open the season with Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Matt Womack and Wills from left to right.

Things could change after Deonte Brown returns from his four-game suspension. Brown started at left guard last season. If he returns to that spot, he could replace Ekiyor. Another option would be to move Ekiyor to center in replacement of Owens. Watch out for 6-foot-7, 360-pound freshman Evan Neal. The former five-star recruit was the No. 1 rated tackle in this year’s class but worked at left guard on Alabama’s second unit this spring.