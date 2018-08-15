Jalen Hurts (left) and Tua Tagovailoa (Right) continue to battle for the starting quarterback position | Photo by UA Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Now that Alabama is at the midway point of its preseason camp, we have a better look at how its roster could shape up for the Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. The Crimson Tide’s front seven seems to be set as Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs man the three defensive line positions, while Christian Miller and Anfernee Jennings serve in the Sam and Jack linebacker spots with Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses as the middle linebackers. Alabama’s starting three at receiver also seems settled, and, while crowded, so does its stable of running backs. However, with 10 preseason practices to go, there are still several positions up for grabs. Today we look at some of the battles to watch from now until the start of the season.

Quarterback