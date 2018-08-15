A look at Alabama's positional battles so far this preseason
PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription
Tuesday Insider Report on Alabama football (Team Nuggets)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Now that Alabama is at the midway point of its preseason camp, we have a better look at how its roster could shape up for the Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville.
The Crimson Tide’s front seven seems to be set as Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs man the three defensive line positions, while Christian Miller and Anfernee Jennings serve in the Sam and Jack linebacker spots with Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses as the middle linebackers. Alabama’s starting three at receiver also seems settled, and, while crowded, so does its stable of running backs.
However, with 10 preseason practices to go, there are still several positions up for grabs. Today we look at some of the battles to watch from now until the start of the season.
Quarterback
Contenders: Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa
How things look: Following Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage Saturday, head coach Nick Saban said the battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa is still ongoing. Although, given the information gathered from the closed practice, it will be interesting if that remains the case for long.
According to several sources in attendance, Tagovailoa vastly outperformed Hurts on the day. Most reports had Tagovailoa throwing four touchdowns with no interceptions, while Hurts failed to find the end zone and turned the ball over on multiple occasions. If the reports are accurate, it would mark the second straight scrimmage that Hurts was shut out of the end zone. The junior completed 19 of 37 passes for 195 yards and an interception during the A-Day game this spring.
Hurts’ inability to take care of the football is concerning given that he only threw one interception in 254 attempts last season. Two years ago, he beat out Blake Barnett and Cooper Bateman for the starting job, partly because of his ability to avoid mistakes.
Meanwhile, all the momentum seems to be on Tagovailoa’s side. The sophomore appears to have bounced back nicely after breaking a bone in his throwing hand this spring. If he can maintain this level of execution for the remainder of camp, he should be the favorite to land the starting role.
Projected winner: Tua Tagovailoa
Not yet a subscriber?
PROMO: Get $99 gift certificate when you sign up for a new subscription
Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum
What are you going to get with your subscription?
In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this: (See Rivals Fan Store Here for Bama Gear)
* Access to the Talk of Champions and Alabama Recruiting Board (Bone's Board), our premium message boards, where you can talk with thousands of Alabama Football fans including the staff of BamaInsider.com.
* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.
*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Alabama's commitments, tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.
**All that, plus access to our full-time staff at BamaInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.
So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!