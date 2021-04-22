A look at Alabama's offensive depth chart following A-Day
Alabama wrapped up its spring camp over the weekend with its annual A-Day scrimmage. Now that the Crimson Tide has 15 workouts under its belt, it should have a better feel of what it has moving forward into the fall as it looks to repeat as national champions.
Here’s a projection of how Alabama could line up on offense this season.
Freshmen who are set to arrive in the summer are marked with an asterisk.
QB
Bryce Young
Paul Tyson
Jalen Milroe
Outlook: Nick Saban isn’t about to announce his starting quarterback anytime soon. Although, after Saturday’s A-Day game he doesn’t really need to. Bryce Young cemented his starting spot during the scrimmage, earning MVP honors while completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown without an interception. The question here might be whether or not Jalen Milroe can jump Paul Tyson for the No. 2 spot in the fall. While the freshman had a solid spring, Tyson’s experience should see him keep the backup role.