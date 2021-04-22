 Alabama depth chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at Alabama's offensive depth chart following A-Day

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3EtS0ZzbmhTNVRRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alabama wrapped up its spring camp over the weekend with its annual A-Day scrimmage. Now that the Crimson Tide has 15 workouts under its belt, it should have a better feel of what it has moving forward into the fall as it looks to repeat as national champions.

Here’s a projection of how Alabama could line up on offense this season.

Freshmen who are set to arrive in the summer are marked with an asterisk.

QB

Bryce Young

Paul Tyson

Jalen Milroe

Outlook: Nick Saban isn’t about to announce his starting quarterback anytime soon. Although, after Saturday’s A-Day game he doesn’t really need to. Bryce Young cemented his starting spot during the scrimmage, earning MVP honors while completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown without an interception. The question here might be whether or not Jalen Milroe can jump Paul Tyson for the No. 2 spot in the fall. While the freshman had a solid spring, Tyson’s experience should see him keep the backup role.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for the rest of the depth chart

Bryce Young (9) hands off to White running back Roydell Williams (23) during the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | USA Today
Bryce Young (9) hands off to White running back Roydell Williams (23) during the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | USA Today
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}