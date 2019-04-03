TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones is now on call. After hardly featuring last season, the redshirt sophomore is now first in line should anything happen to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Last year, it was Jalen Hurts who stepped in to lead Alabama to a fourth-quarter comeback over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game after Tua Tagovailoa had the leave the game to injury. However, with Hurts now in Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide no longer has the luxury of having a former starter waiting in the wings. Instead, that role now falls to Jones, who attempted just 13 passes in his college career.

While there might not be a quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa this year, Tagovailoa still figures to be splitting first-team snaps this spring as Alabama will need to make sure his replacement is ready at a moment’s notice.

“God forbid anything does happen again to me,” Tagovailoa said shaking his head. “But I think the experience that these guys get with taking reps with the ones taking reps with the twos, it’s going to be really a big difference… You know, Mac Jones got the opportunity to go with the ones as well, and I think Mac is on pace to do really good for us and be a really good backup for us as well.”

