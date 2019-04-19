There’s no question who will be taking the first snap when Alabama lines up for its season-opener against Duke on August 31. But what about the person delivering it?

For the second straight season, Alabama will need to find a replacement at center as All-American Ross Pierschbacher departs for the NFL.

The Crimson Tide shuffled its pack a bit this spring, sliding Alex Leatherwood from right guard to left tackle while replacing him with Matt Womack. Those switches are significant but hardly concerning. Leatherwood was recruited as a tackle and seems to fit more naturally at the position. Meanwhile, Womack, who started at right tackle during the 2017 season, is arguably better suited for the inside where Alabama can utilize his strong run-blocking ability.

If there’s a question mark in this year’s unit, it’s in the middle.

“I think the issue is making sure that the center position is solidified,” Saban emphasized last month.

