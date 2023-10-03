We’re almost to the halfway point of Alabama’s season, and things haven’t gone the way most predicted.

Despite the promising performance at Mississippi State over the weekend, the dominating run game Crimson Tide fans dreamed of is still a work in progress. On the flip side, Jalen Milroe’s deep balls have been far less of a concern than originally feared.

Alabama’s defense is beginning to live up to its high expectations. However, not many would have predicted that redshirt sophomore Tim Keenan III would be one of the stalwarts of the Tide’s defensive line providing the third most pressures on the team behind Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell.

While Keenan has been a pleasant surprise, there have been a few projected breakthrough candidates that have yet to hit their stride this season. Here’s a look at some players who have yet to live up to their preseason hype as well as a prediction on if they will experience a second-half surge.