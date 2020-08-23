In an ideal world for Alabama, Mac Jones picks up right where he left off late last season and continues to keep the Crimson Tide’s offense running at full steam. From there, Alabama would probably prefer the redshirt junior to capitalize on his success and move on to the NFL as that would pave the way for five-star quarterback Bryce Young to take over the reins.

However, such situations seldom go to plan.

Even if Jones develops into an elite quarterback, there’s no guarantee he reaches the level that would convince him to leave for the NFL. The right-hander hasn’t been included in any way-too-early mock drafts and isn’t even the most talked-about quarterback in a conference that lacks any marquee names at the position.

Sure, Jones could follow in the footsteps of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, rising out of the shadows and into prominence in a matter of months. With Alabama’s offense, he certainly has the tools to do so. But what if he doesn’t.