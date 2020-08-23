A look at Alabama players possibly affected by the new eligibility waiver
The NCAA Division I board of directors voted Friday to allow an extra year of eligibility for all fall sport student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The added year will be afforded to athletes regardless of whether they play or sit out this season.
The ruling is intended to provide more reassurances for players whose sport has been or could be affected by the pandemic. In addition, it could set up for some interesting scenarios for teams moving forward.
Here’s a look at some of the Alabama players who could be affected most by Friday’s decision.
Mac Jones/Bryce Young
In an ideal world for Alabama, Mac Jones picks up right where he left off late last season and continues to keep the Crimson Tide’s offense running at full steam. From there, Alabama would probably prefer the redshirt junior to capitalize on his success and move on to the NFL as that would pave the way for five-star quarterback Bryce Young to take over the reins.
However, such situations seldom go to plan.
Even if Jones develops into an elite quarterback, there’s no guarantee he reaches the level that would convince him to leave for the NFL. The right-hander hasn’t been included in any way-too-early mock drafts and isn’t even the most talked-about quarterback in a conference that lacks any marquee names at the position.
Sure, Jones could follow in the footsteps of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, rising out of the shadows and into prominence in a matter of months. With Alabama’s offense, he certainly has the tools to do so. But what if he doesn’t.
