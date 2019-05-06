Photo | Getty Images

It’s been a little more than a month since Nate Oats took over as Alabama basketball’s head coach. Since then, there have been a few comings and goings. As we head into May, here’s how the Crimson Tide’s roster currently shapes up.

Scholarship returners

Kira Lewis Jr., point guard, So: Lewis returns for his sophomore season after briefly putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year. The 6-foot-3, 167-pound point guard was Alabama’s best player last season, earning SEC All-Freshman honors after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (13.6 points per game), assists (2.9 per game) and minutes (31.6 per game). Lewis, who turned 18 last month, will need to step into more of a leadership role this season as he figures to be the driving force in Oats’ fast-paced attack. John Petty Jr., guard, Jr: Like Lewis, Petty also tested the transfer waters before Oats convinced him to return to Alabama. That could end up being one of Oats’ biggest recruiting pulls this offseason as the 6-foot-5, 197-pound guard has the potential to be the Crimson Tide’s most dangerous scorer. Petty averaged 10.2 points and shot 34.5 percent from beyond the arc last season. He’ll need to be a more consistent shooter to fully flourish in Oats’ attack. Herbert Jones, guard/forward, Jr: Jones was projected as a possible NBA Draft selection before last season. However, an underwhelming sophomore season has dampened some of the buzz surrounding his name. Listed at 6-foot-7, 206 pounds, Jones could be used as a point forward. He is also Alabama’s best defensive player and led the team in charges taken (17) and steals (32) while ranking second in blocks (20). If Jones is to reach his full potential, he’ll have to improve on the offensive end where he averaged just 6.4 points per game and shot 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Alex Reese, forward, Jr: Reese is coming off a sophomore season which saw him average 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9, 238-pound forward is one of the best 3-point shooters on the team and shot 37.5 percent beyond the arc. Reese should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Oats’ playing style as he will be afforded more open looks from the perimeter. Depending on how well he does, he might transition into a starting role this season. Galin Smith, forward, Jr: While Oats generally likes his big men to be able to play outside, Smith returns as Alabama’s best post presence. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior should step into a bigger role with the departure of Donta Hall and will be relied on to provide defense in the post. Oats’ wide-open offense can also create one-on-one opportunities for Smith in the paint which could translate into points. Javian Fleming-Davis, forward, R-Fr: Fleming-Davis redshirted after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. The 6-foot-9. 268-pound big man is a former three-star prospect and was rated as the No. 18 center in the 2018 class. He’ll look to add depth to Alabama’s frontcourt this season.

Possible departures

Tevin Mack, guard/forward, R-Sr: While most expect Mack to return for his senior season, he’s still somewhat of an uncertainty after submitting his name into the NBA Draft last month. He can still rejoin the team as long he removes his name from the draft by May 29. If Mack does return, he’s another player who could take the next step under Oats. Last year the 6-foot-6, 225-pound wingman averaged 9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor. Given his size and athleticism, he can serve as either a No. 3 or No. 4 option for Alabama. Diante Wood, guard, R-Fr: Wood might never see the floor for Alabama. After redshirting last year, the former three-star point guard entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal last month. While he’s still listed on the roster, he isn’t likely to return given the Crimson Tide’s other options at point guard.

Incoming transfers

James “Beetle” Bolden, point guard, R-Sr: One of Alabama’s many problems last season was finding production from the point guard position when Lewis was off the court. That should not be an issue this year as Bolden should provide an experienced option off the bench. The 6-foot, 175-pound point guard averaged 12.2 points over 18 games for West Virginia last season before suffering an ankle sprain. Bolden is also known as an elite defender and averaged 2.5 steals per game.

Incoming freshmen

Juwan Gary, forward, Fr: Gary is the highest-rated member of Alabama’s 2019 class and a potential instant impact player at the next level. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward is rated as the No. 89 player overall. He’s a natural scorer who can drive to the basket or shoot from range. Jalen Forbes, guard, Fr: Forbes is the type of knock-down shooter that should strive in Oats’ offense. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard is ranked as the No. 111 overall player in this year’s class. He’ll need to improve a bit on defense but could prove to be a quality option off the bench next season. Jaden Shackelford, guard, Fr: Shackelford is another high-scoring guard who can shoot from range. He’s also a good ball-handler and should develop into an exciting player at the next level. Raymond Hawkins, center, Fr: Hawkins was originally going to sign to play under Oats at Buffalo before following him to Alabama. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center has toughness in the paint and a high motor. He’s also a good ball-handler and can drive to the basket. While he’s only rated as a three-star prospect, he should compete for playing time right away at Alabama.

Other potential arrivals