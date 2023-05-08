Here's a comprehensive dive into each of Alabama’s new additions and the direction the program could look with its final scholarship spot.

Additionally, all three of Alabama’s core assistants took head coaching positions at the mid-major level: Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State), Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern), and Antonie Pettway (Kennesaw State).

It’s been a busy offseason for Alabama basketball. Top freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney have officially departed for the 2023 NBA draft, while Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett have transferred elsewhere.

Aaron Estrada, Hofstra transfer

Alabama’s biggest addition of the offseason was Hofstra graduate transfer Aaron Estrada, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound combo guard. First and foremost, he is a dynamic lefty shot-maker, ranking in the 91st percentile on spot-up jumpers and the 82nd percentile on dribble jumpers. Estrada can balance his scoring prowess as a passer, displaying the ability to execute passes with or without a ball screen.

A question is the degree to which he is a 3-point shooter as his efficiency has tended to fluctuate in games against top opponents. Estrada shot 0-for-3 from beyond the arc against Saint Mary’s in November, 1-for-4 against Iona, and 1-for-6 against Rutgers in the first round of the NIT.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Cal State Fullerton transfer

Like Estrada, Wrightsell Jr. is a maestro in ball screens, understanding how to get to his spots in the mid-range and utilize floaters. He also has legitimate range on 3-point jumpers, ranking in the 90th percentile in attempts from 25 to 30 feet away.

On defense, there’s little concern for Wrightsell’s transition to the high-major level. He has shown the ability to defend at the point of attack, roam off the ball, and defend with verticality on jump shooters.

Wrightsell’s development as a finisher will likely be a determining factor for his role in his first season in Tuscaloosa. Last season, the 6-foot-4 guard shot an abysmal 41.2% at the rim in the Big West — the 19th-ranked conference, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The Omaha, Nebraska native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mouhamed Dioubate, four-star foward signee

Dioubate is an athletic force at 6-foot-7, scoring the most points at the rim (309) in last year’s EYBL circuit, according to Synergy Sports. He can operate from the short corner, create from the high post, and flashes a level of utility when piecing together combo moves as a driver.

Dioubate projects as a switchable game-wrecker on defense. He is extremely active when roaming from the weak side. He can stick to wings on the perimeter, and handle 1-on-1 matchups.

A major question for Dioubate will be the direction he takes with his development because there are many ways it could head. Does he develop a somewhat consistent 3-point shot and become a legit two-way force on the wing? Does he continue to add to his frame and operate as a small-ball big in spurts? Is he a tweener that struggles to find a spot positionally, given his lack of an outside shot, and mostly provides value via his energy in a depth role?

Davin Cosby, four-star guard

Technically, Cosby isn't an offseason addition as he reclassified to join Alabama basketball in January. However, since he has yet to play for the Crimson Tide, he makes the list.

The main sell on Cosby is his proficiency as a 3-point spacer. The 6-foot-5 wing is among the purest of shooters and will undoubtedly be tough to keep off the floor as a true freshman.

Additionally, he can counter aggressive closeouts as a driver, and leverage his size on runners and floaters.

Sam Walters, four-star forward signee

Walters has the highest upside of the incoming freshmen. He is a 6-foot-9 combo forward with a sizeable wingspan, long stride lengths, and intriguing vertical athleticism.

Walters’ mix of physical tools, shooting, and ball-handling at his size could yield serious value for Alabama down the line. Right now, he’s more of a long-term project, given his 180-pound frame.

Kris Parker, four-star guard signee

Parker is a two-way, 6-foot-7 swingman with pathways to becoming an NBA draft prospect in a few seasons if his frame continues to fill out.

Parker can seriously score from all three levels. He has a compact, high release that makes contests difficult, as well as the slashing ability to punish weakside defensive lapses.

Oats has found success with players of this archetype. A prime example is Jeenathan Williams at Buffalo, who recently signed a multi-year NBA contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.