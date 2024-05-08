A look at Alabama baseball's NCAA Tournament resume (May 8)
Alabama baseball has just a week and a half left of games to play before the postseason begins, and it is looking to take any momentum it can get after a long roller coaster of a season this far.
After wrapping up the non-conference matchups with a tough victory over the No. 21 Troy Trojans Tuesday night, the Crimson Tide are in a great position to pick up several key wins in the final stretch of the year.
With a fully healthy roster set to return to the field shortly, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad has the potential to get on a roll very quickly and increase its seeding in the postseason tournaments in two weeks.
Though Alabama’s postseason outlook hasn’t changed very drastically in the last few weeks, here’s how the Crimson Tide is currently shaping up for the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama's resume
Record: 30-18, 10-14 SEC
D1 Baseball Rank: N/A
Baseball America Rank: N/A
USA Today Rank: 25
RPI: 12
SOS: 4
Quadrant Wins
Quad 1: 13-16
Quad 2: 2-0
Quad 3: 3-1
Quad 4: 12-1
Tournament projections
Baseball America: Teddy Cahill predicts Alabama as a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara regional, hosted by No.16 national seed UC Santa Barbara. Also projected to be in the region is No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Fresno State.
D1Baseball: D1Baseball predicts Alabama as the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed North Carolina. Also projected to be in the region is No. 3 seed Northeastern and No. 4 seed Sacred Heart.
This week's series
Alabama vs. LSU (Friday at 6:00 p.m, Saturday at 4:00 p.m, Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)
LSU record: 32-18, 9-15 SEC
RPI: 35 (Quad 2 game)
What to know: Much like Alabama, the LSU Tigers have a solid overall record, but have tended to struggle on the road against SEC teams. Currently, the Tigers have gone 3-12 against conference teams on the road, and have stayed in the middle of the pack in the SEC West for the last few weeks.
The defending national champions are definitely not the same team anymore, but that doesn’t mean to count them out just yet. LSU is coming off of two wins against the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies last weekend in Baton Rouge, and have won 8 of its last 10 games overall. Needless to say, the Tigers are starting to pick it up at the same time Alabama is, which will likely set up an entertaining series in Tuscaloosa this weekend.