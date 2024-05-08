Alabama baseball has just a week and a half left of games to play before the postseason begins, and it is looking to take any momentum it can get after a long roller coaster of a season this far.

After wrapping up the non-conference matchups with a tough victory over the No. 21 Troy Trojans Tuesday night, the Crimson Tide are in a great position to pick up several key wins in the final stretch of the year.

With a fully healthy roster set to return to the field shortly, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad has the potential to get on a roll very quickly and increase its seeding in the postseason tournaments in two weeks.

Though Alabama’s postseason outlook hasn’t changed very drastically in the last few weeks, here’s how the Crimson Tide is currently shaping up for the NCAA Tournament.