A look at Alabama baseball's NCAA Tournament resume (May 14)
It has been quite the season for Alabama baseball so far. Bringing in a brand new head coach, new players entering the program, and adjusting to an even stronger conference this season, the Crimson Tide have been through it all this year and are still in a good position as the postseason closes in.
This past weekend, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad wrapped up its home schedule for the regular season after a three game series against the defending champion LSU Tigers inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Needing a few more wins under its belt, Alabama was able to tally two victories and take the crucial series.
Currently, the Crimson Tide have a 32-19 record overall, and a 12-15 record in the SEC. Vaughn’s squad is sitting in fourth place in the SEC West, just three games behind the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Now, with a great deal of momentum on its side, Alabama will finish up its regular season schedule this weekend with three more games in order to retain its position in the conference and hope to hold a good seed for the regional tournament.
With one final push remaining, here’s how the Crimson Tide is shaping up for the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama's resume
Record: 32-19, 12-15 SEC
D1 Baseball Rank: N/A
Baseball America Rank: N/A
USA Today Rank: 24
RPI: 11
SOS: 3
Quadrant Wins
Quad 1: 12-16
Quad 2: 5-1
Quad 3: 2-1
Quad 4: 13-1
Tournament projections
Baseball America: Teddy Cahill predicts Alabama as a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara regional, hosted by No.16 national seed UC Santa Barbara. Also projected to be in the region is No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Fresno State.
D1Baseball: D1Baseball predicts Alabama as the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed North Carolina. Also projected to be in the region is No. 3 seed UNC Wilmington and No. 4 seed Bryant.
This week's series
Alabama at Auburn (Thursday at 6:00 p.m, Friday at 6:00 p.m, Saturday at 5:00 p.m.)
Auburn record: 25-25 (6-21 SEC)
RPI: 45 (Quad 1 game)
What to know: Anytime Alabama plays Auburn, it always brings a huge following due to the rivalry. However, this season, the series might be a little more lopsided in the Crimson Tide’s favor. The Tigers have struggled all year long and sit dead even at .500 on the season, being swept multiple times by SEC teams such as Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Ole Miss. The plains haven’t been very kind to Auburn either as the Tigers hold just a 16-12 record at Plainsman Park this season as well. Though the Tigers have had a down year so far, they’ve been able to pick up a few tough wins against No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Arkansas. However, if Alabama comes in looking to prove a point on the road, Vaughn’s squad has a perfect chance to add three more victories to its record this weekend.