It has been quite the season for Alabama baseball so far. Bringing in a brand new head coach, new players entering the program, and adjusting to an even stronger conference this season, the Crimson Tide have been through it all this year and are still in a good position as the postseason closes in.

This past weekend, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad wrapped up its home schedule for the regular season after a three game series against the defending champion LSU Tigers inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Needing a few more wins under its belt, Alabama was able to tally two victories and take the crucial series.

Currently, the Crimson Tide have a 32-19 record overall, and a 12-15 record in the SEC. Vaughn’s squad is sitting in fourth place in the SEC West, just three games behind the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Now, with a great deal of momentum on its side, Alabama will finish up its regular season schedule this weekend with three more games in order to retain its position in the conference and hope to hold a good seed for the regional tournament.

With one final push remaining, here’s how the Crimson Tide is shaping up for the NCAA Tournament.